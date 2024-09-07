DAfter 20 days without playing, América de Cali reappears today in the BetPlay League when it receives Jaguares at the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio. The Reds cannot play at the Pascual Guerrero because this stadium is occupied with the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The most recent match for Jorge ‘Polilla’ da Silva’s team was on August 18, when they beat the current league champion, Atlético Bucaramanga, 1-2 away.

Jaguares is last in the standings, without wins, with just three points and begins the game with a negative streak of 789 minutes without scoring a goal.

