Liga MX returns to activity this Friday, June 30. The Apertura 2023 will open with a game that paints to be one of the best of matchday 1: the America club will receive FC Juarez at the Aztec Stadium. The cream-blue team will have to show that despite the uncertainty of recent weeks, they are one of the top candidates for the title.
André Jardine will have his presentation with the Eagles at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula against the Bravos, a squad that has moved intelligently in the transfer market and is looking to compete in the Apertura 2023. Which of these two squads will start on the right foot in the Apertura 2023 tournament?
City: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec stadium
Date: friday june 30
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Television channel: TUDN
On-line: TUDN App, VIX+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Blue Cross
|
1-3 (win)
|
Friendly
|
Monterey
|
0-1 (loss)
|
Friendly
|
Chivas
|
1-3 (loss)
|
Semifinal return Clausura 2023
|
Chivas
|
0-1 (win)
|
Semifinal first leg Clausura 2023
|
saint Louis
|
1-2 (loss)
|
Quarterfinals 2023 Clausura leg
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Blue Cross
|
3-1 (loss)
|
Friendly
|
America
|
0-1 (loss)
|
Closing 2023
|
Toluca
|
1-1
|
Closing 2023
|
St. Louis Athletic
|
2-0 (loss)
|
Closing 2023
|
Atlas
|
1-1
|
Closing 2023
|
Game
|
Result
|
Competence
|
FC Juarez vs America
|
0-1
|
Closing 2023
|
America vs. FC Juarez
|
2-1
|
Opening 2022
|
FC Juarez vs America
|
3-0
|
Closing 2022
|
America vs. FC Juarez
|
1-2
|
Opening 2021
|
FC Juarez vs America
|
2-0
|
Closing 2021
América’s debut in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament will be affected due to injuries and calls to national teams. The squad led by André Jardine will not be able to count on elements such as Luis Ángel Malagón, Israel Reyes, Henry Martín, Jonathan Rodríguez and Álvaro Fidalgo.
The cream-blue team provisionally has Santiago Naveda, Ramon Juarez and Mauro Laínezwho returned from their respective loans, but their permanence in the Coapa team is not guaranteed.
According to the most recent reports, Oscar Jimenez and jonathan dos santos they will remain in the squad for this contest after the Brazilian strategist convinced them.
The border team made official the arrival of two young players from Chivas de Guadalajara: Diego Campillo and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet. Both elements arrive at Bravos, on loan, from Tapatío of the Expansion League.
On its website, Chivas indicated that with this assignment they seek:
“Complete and strengthen the training process of all its homegrown players, which is why it is looking for minutes in the First Division so that they can compete at the highest level and then return maturely to contribute their best footballing version”
– Chivas on Pérez Bouquet and Campillo
America: O. Jímenez, K. Álvarez, E. Lara, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes, J. Dos Santos, R. Sánchez, B. Rodríguez, D. Valdés, L. Suárez and R. Martínez.
FC Juarez: A. Talavera, F. Nevarez, F. Reyes, B. Romero, L. Rodríguez, J. Salas, A. Hurtado, D. García, D. Chávez, T. Molina and S. Saucedo.
América has surprising dominance over FC Juárez. In the 10 games that these teams have played, Bravos has only been able to win one (Closing 2020). The Eagles have added six victories and only three draws. It seems that Jardine’s team, despite being diminished, has everything to succeed on the opening day of the Opening 2023.
America 2-0 FC Juarez
