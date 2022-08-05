The Eagles of America concluded their tour of the United States, leaving a good taste in their fans’ mouths due to what was shown in each of the matches. Now, they will have to recompose the path in the Liga MX, where they have not gone well at all and their next match is against the Juarez Braves.
Here we present the preview with all the details you need to know.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The initial whistle of the match will be given the next sunday august 7at the point of 8:05 p.m.on the field of history Aztec stadium.
America 3-0 Juarez – 09 April 2022
Juarez 1-2 America – 18 August 2021
America 2-0 Juarez – 23 January 2021
Juarez 1-1 America – 06 November 2020
America 1-3 Juarez – 01 February 2020
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDNwhile online coverage will be available at tudn.mx.
Possible alignment of FC Juárez
Alfredo Talavera (P);
Alberto Acosta, Alejandro Arribas, Carlos Salcedo, Jaime Gómez, Maximiliano Olivera;
Mauro Lainez, Javier Salas, Jesus Dueñas, Matías García;
Gabriel Fernandez.
America will seek to take advantage of the local quality to impose conditions and be able to leave the last places in the competition, where they are in 15th place with 4 points. For their part, the Braves are ranked 12th with 7 units.
Forecast: America 2-0 FC Juarez.
#América #Juárez #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply