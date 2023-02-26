America vs. Envigado, live: follow the 2023-I League live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
América de Cali against Envigado.
The match is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.
cali america faces Envigado on the sixth date of the 2023-I League. The match is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.
The team led by Alexandre Guimaraes is looking for a victory that will allow them to regain first place in the championship. He lost it on Friday, when Águilas Doradas beat Atlético Bucaramanga 1-0.
The oranges, who play in Cali with a black and striped vertical striped shirt, are undefeated in the League, with one win and four draws.
Alignments of America and Envigado
