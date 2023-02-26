Sunday, February 26, 2023
America vs. Envigado, live: follow the 2023-I League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in Sports
0
America vs. Envigado, live: follow the 2023-I League live


close

Cali America

América de Cali against Envigado.

America de Cali against Envigado.

The match is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

cali america faces Envigado on the sixth date of the 2023-I League. The match is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

The team led by Alexandre Guimaraes is looking for a victory that will allow them to regain first place in the championship. He lost it on Friday, when Águilas Doradas beat Atlético Bucaramanga 1-0.

The oranges, who play in Cali with a black and striped vertical striped shirt, are undefeated in the League, with one win and four draws.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of America and Envigado

