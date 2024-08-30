This weekend, the America and Blue Cross are measured in a new edition of the Young Classicnow on the pitch of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium and with a Machine who arrives with full confidence, especially because they have in front of them the worst version of the blue-cream team in the last year.
The match looks set to take all the conversations of the week, because while the group of Martin Anselmi enjoys the lead in the standings, those of André Jardine They have to deal with three defeats in the first five games of Liga MX.
Above, the Club America has turned Coapa into a real hospital and the long-awaited reinforcement for the left winger, which was left empty after the departure of Julian Quinones to Saudi Arabia.
With the aim of increasing the intensity with which the America vs Cruz Azul of the Apertura 2024, below we leave you the combined ideal eleven between both squadrons, because the Young Classic brings together two of the most powerful squads on the continent.
Either of them could enter, but just as Malagón led the preferences in the last final, now it is Kevin Mier who is not only the best goalkeeper among America and Cruz Azulbut possibly the best in the league.
Luis’s latest injury has not allowed him to shine and the failure in the Leagues Cup It left his confidence very shaken, so in this combined ideal eleven, the winner is the Colombian goalkeeper.
The reality is that, at this time, the America He does not have a natural right-back, because although Israel Reyes earned his place in the national team for this sector, there is nothing like a pure and offensive right-back like Jorge Sanchez.
If it comes out on a good day, it can be the determining factor for the success of Blue Cross.
The first Americanist has to be Sebastian Caceresthe defender who shone in the Copa América and who is today the leader of the blue-cream defense in Coapa. Few defenders have the touch and poise when defending like the Uruguayan does.
Gonzalo Piovi He is an example of power and solvency in defense; in addition, he is key to Cruz Azul’s defensive solidity and there is no rival that can take his place in this combined eleven, since in America Lichnovsky’s injury has left them unprotected.
The captain of Blue Cross He cannot be missed, and not only for his tenacity, but for his versatility on the entire field, as well as his solidity in marking. Ignacio Rivero He is above any left-back or wing-back in this Young Classic.
The football of America passes through the feet of Alvaro FidalgoHe is possibly the most influential player in the league within his team and one of the most valuable midfielders in Europe.
He Little Mag has to be present in this ideal combined eleven of Classic against Cruz Azulbecause a team full of figures cannot be understood without the Spaniard.
He arrived as a star reinforcement and it is no wonder. Luis Romo He was one of the few outstanding players for Mexico in the Copa America and is destined to weave from the base in Blue Crosswhere he already made it clear that no one has his touch and arrival from the second line from midfield.
We come to one of the weak points, the wingers. Neither of the two teams has, at the moment, a top-level dribbler or speedster.
Although the site could have been occupied by Antuna, after his departure his place was left to Javairo Dilrosunwho will arrive as the unbalancing player for America to break the line of five The Machine.
There are plenty of arguments. Diego Valdes He is the best player in the league and the key player on offense for América, so much of the responsibility for the final result will depend on what the Chilean does.
In this ideal eleven, Valdés has no competitionso now everything depends on Jardine being able to incorporate him back into the attack and knowing how to deal with the cement defense, since he has all the credentials to be the difference-making player.
As stated earlier, there are few top-level wingers in this combined eleven, and one of them could be Rodolfo Rotondiwho comes from giving the victory to Blue Cross and he appears as the player that every coach wants to have, due to his defensive sacrifice and his great contribution up front.
Henry Martin He competes neck and neck with Giakoumakis, but although neither is having the best moment, the Mexican wins the fight for the great start of the season, his role as captain and what influences the generation of play in the Americabecause he is not only a finisher, but a complete nine.
