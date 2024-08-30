Luis’s latest injury has not allowed him to shine and the failure in the Leagues Cup It left his confidence very shaken, so in this combined ideal eleven, the winner is the Colombian goalkeeper.

If it comes out on a good day, it can be the determining factor for the success of Blue Cross.

He Little Mag has to be present in this ideal combined eleven of Classic against Cruz Azulbecause a team full of figures cannot be understood without the Spaniard.

Although the site could have been occupied by Antuna, after his departure his place was left to Javairo Dilrosunwho will arrive as the unbalancing player for America to break the line of five The Machine.

In this ideal eleven, Valdés has no competitionso now everything depends on Jardine being able to incorporate him back into the attack and knowing how to deal with the cement defense, since he has all the credentials to be the difference-making player.