Next Saturday, March 23, in the city of Los Angeles, the Eagles of America will face the Blue Cross Celestial Machinein a friendly match that will help both teams not to lose pace on this FIFA date.
The numbers are not very encouraging for the cement producers, and those from Coapa have defeated them in their last four matches. The last time Cruz Azul defeated América was on matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
In Mexico you can enjoy this match through Channel 9 and TUDN. In the United States, the transmission will be carried out by TUDN, tudn.com and the TUDN app.
The national classic between Chivas and América, played last Saturday, March 16, on the Akron stadium field, was quite costly for the azulcremas. An injury suffered in the first half forced Diego Valdés to leave the field of play. Fans nervously wait for the medical opinion.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Kévin Álvarez, Ramón Juárez, Néstor Araujo and Chicote Calderón
Midfielders: Brian Rodríguez, Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Dos Santos and Javairo Dilrosun
Attackers: Álvaro Fidalgo and Ilian Hernández
The Blue Cross Blue Machine has just lost two games in a row. In their defeat last Saturday, against Necaxa, the cement producers suffered firsthand the famous 'law of the ex', since their former attacker Diber Cambindo tied the tie at one for the Hidrorayos.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Piovi, Lira and Rivero
Defensive midfielders: Cándido, Faravelli, Alexis Gutiérrez and Huescas
Offensive midfielders: Rotondi and Amaury Morales
Attacker: Angel Sepúlveda
