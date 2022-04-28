?????? ?? ???????? ????????? ????????? Attend the match against Cruz Azul, on April 30 at the @Aztec stadium? ? | Online sale: 11:00AM

To get to the Fiesta Grande you must win the Young Classic and hope that Atlas Y Puebla fall, apart if you tie you should expect the same from The fringe and the red and blackthen Chivas, scratched, Necaxa Y Athletic San Luis they have a very low goal difference compared to those of Coapa.

Sixth consecutive victory for America and is fourth overall. 0-2 in his visit to Tigres and could well have been more if it weren’t for Nahuel Guzmán.

Those of Coapa looked much superior, but they lack forcefulness.

Cemeteries should expect the same combinations to be in the leaguewin and ask Puebla Y Atlas fall. In the worst case they could fall to tenth place.

After adding six consecutive victories, the Peruvian Peter Aquinas He confessed that they knew how to recover from a very difficult moment due to the poor results and that now they will be feared in the final stretch of the match.

“That’s America, it’s a rival that any team that plays against it fears. It’s a club that doesn’t score a goal for you in 20, 30 or 45 minutes, but where it does, it does. America is to be feared, it’s a club great, which has history. It has happened to me, I have come to play with Lobos and with León, the truth is that always among us players we have the fear and at the same time the plus of wanting to do things well so that this club can see you and you can be herepointed to Monumental Eagles.

The midfielder acknowledged that he is pleased to see a significant improvement in the azulcrema team after the difficult moments at the start, and also spoke about how the Argentine coach has made them feel Ferdinand Ortiz.

“It’s good that right now the team looks like this because a few dates ago we had a very hard time and the truth as a footballer was hard on people, in the dressing room, in training. It was not the environment that we wanted or that we would have lived in past tournaments”he stated.

“In fact, when you don’t do very well in games, you do everything possible to win and you don’t win, you play well and you don’t win, the truth is there is a breaking point, of mistrust, you feel you are doing everything wrong and they don’t come out. Today we trust ourselves, we know that very important and difficult things are coming. We have to give it because we have a team and we have what “the Inca finished.

"I want to be champion with @America club"?? We chat with the great Pedro Aquino about his life, his dreams and what he wants for this year.

Those led by the Peruvian John Reynoso have been falling little by little, but Adrian Aldrete recognized with CLEAR BRAND the importance of getting the three points from the Aztec stadiumbecause that would help in the emotional part to face the rest of the championship in the best way, he also pointed out that they must correct the mistakes made in the past, also talking about the boos to the cement strategist.

“We know that it is very important for the fans and for us, it would be an important blow of confidence and it is important for what is to come. Reynoso knows it and the team knows it, it is beyond three points, it is gaining in confidence that today in day is very good for us. It is very important because by winning and with a couple of results we can be in the first places. It is important to know what has not been done so well and the specific errors in all the lines that have us in these instances”he declared.

“It’s something that happens a lot in Mexican soccer (booing) for short tournaments, you have to get results in the short term and the only way to regain confidence is with the result. It’s part of this and we have to know where we stand , because this is a club that demands a lot”he concluded.

"In Mexico you must get results in the short term": Adrián Aldrete "In two or three dates that you win, everything turns around and we have seen it with Chivas and América, they told them everything and now they are superheroes."

BLUE CROSS (4-2-3-1): Sebastian Jurado; Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Julio Domínguez, Adrián Aldrete; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Angel Romero, Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna; Christian Tabo.

In addition to this, those from Coapa have made their hometown strong, something that those from La Noria have not, since they have spent five games without being able to weigh the field down and it seems difficult for them to wake up at the moment, although thanks to the quality of their squad anything can happen.

However, the azulcremas start as favorites to win.

Forecast: America 3-2 Cruz Azul