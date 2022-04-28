This Saturday, April 30, America receives Cruz Azul at the Aztec stadium for Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, a duel of great importance for both of them because whoever wins could secure their place in the league. The arbitration will be carried out by Marco Antonio Ortiz.
The Eagles they come from beating 0-2 to tigers in it University Stadium with goals from the Chilean Diego Valdes Y Henry Martinwith which they rose to fifth place in the table with 25 points.
To get to the Fiesta Grande you must win the Young Classic and hope that Atlas Y Puebla fall, apart if you tie you should expect the same from The fringe and the red and blackthen Chivas, scratched, Necaxa Y Athletic San Luis they have a very low goal difference compared to those of Coapa.
On the other hand, The Celestial Machine is in a tailspin with an irregular level and last Saturday he stumbled against Athletic San Luis in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula for the slightest difference in Ricardo Chavez.
Cemeteries should expect the same combinations to be in the leaguewin and ask Puebla Y Atlas fall. In the worst case they could fall to tenth place.
Below we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, April 30
What time does it start? 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:00 p.m. (US time) and 10:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? Aztec stadium
TV Broadcast: TUDN
Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/
AMERICA
After adding six consecutive victories, the Peruvian Peter Aquinas He confessed that they knew how to recover from a very difficult moment due to the poor results and that now they will be feared in the final stretch of the match.
“That’s America, it’s a rival that any team that plays against it fears. It’s a club that doesn’t score a goal for you in 20, 30 or 45 minutes, but where it does, it does. America is to be feared, it’s a club great, which has history. It has happened to me, I have come to play with Lobos and with León, the truth is that always among us players we have the fear and at the same time the plus of wanting to do things well so that this club can see you and you can be herepointed to Monumental Eagles.
The midfielder acknowledged that he is pleased to see a significant improvement in the azulcrema team after the difficult moments at the start, and also spoke about how the Argentine coach has made them feel Ferdinand Ortiz.
“It’s good that right now the team looks like this because a few dates ago we had a very hard time and the truth as a footballer was hard on people, in the dressing room, in training. It was not the environment that we wanted or that we would have lived in past tournaments”he stated.
“In fact, when you don’t do very well in games, you do everything possible to win and you don’t win, you play well and you don’t win, the truth is there is a breaking point, of mistrust, you feel you are doing everything wrong and they don’t come out. Today we trust ourselves, we know that very important and difficult things are coming. We have to give it because we have a team and we have what “the Inca finished.
BLUE CROSS
Those led by the Peruvian John Reynoso have been falling little by little, but Adrian Aldrete recognized with CLEAR BRAND the importance of getting the three points from the Aztec stadiumbecause that would help in the emotional part to face the rest of the championship in the best way, he also pointed out that they must correct the mistakes made in the past, also talking about the boos to the cement strategist.
“We know that it is very important for the fans and for us, it would be an important blow of confidence and it is important for what is to come. Reynoso knows it and the team knows it, it is beyond three points, it is gaining in confidence that today in day is very good for us. It is very important because by winning and with a couple of results we can be in the first places. It is important to know what has not been done so well and the specific errors in all the lines that have us in these instances”he declared.
“It’s something that happens a lot in Mexican soccer (booing) for short tournaments, you have to get results in the short term and the only way to regain confidence is with the result. It’s part of this and we have to know where we stand , because this is a club that demands a lot”he concluded.
AMERICA (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Fuentes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martinez; Federico Vinas.
BLUE CROSS (4-2-3-1): Sebastian Jurado; Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Julio Domínguez, Adrián Aldrete; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Angel Romero, Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna; Christian Tabo.
Although statistics should not be taken into account for these matches, it cannot be left out that America he has six wins in a row playing well most of the time, unlike Blue Crosswhich has lost its compass and generates little danger ahead.
In addition to this, those from Coapa have made their hometown strong, something that those from La Noria have not, since they have spent five games without being able to weigh the field down and it seems difficult for them to wake up at the moment, although thanks to the quality of their squad anything can happen.
However, the azulcremas start as favorites to win.
Forecast: America 3-2 Cruz Azul
