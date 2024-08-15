The two-time Mexican soccer champion, Club América, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2024after having eliminated the St. Louis City and his next rival will be the Colorado Rapids from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.
The blue-cream team secured its ticket to the next round after beating St. Louis 2-4; for its part, the Colorado team did the same by defeating Deportivo Toluca 2-1.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between interleague clubs.
City: Carson, California, United States
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Date: August 17th
Schedule: 20:00 hours
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
St. Louis City
|
4-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Atlas
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
FC Juarez
|
1-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Toluca
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
FC Juarez
|
2-3 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Lion
|
1-1 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Portland Timbers
|
4-0 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Real Salt Lake
|
3-2 V
|
MLS
The Eagles suffered the loss due to injury of Javairo Dilrosunthe Dutchman came off the bench in the first half and the severity is unknown, but at the moment there are already four casualties for the blue-cream team with Caceres, Borja, Zendejas and the one already mentioned.
Colorado dispatched a tough opponent, the Red Devils were eliminated by the American team by 2-1.
America: Luis Angel Malagon; Israel Reyes, Nestor Araujo, Igor Lichnovsky, Cristian Calderon; Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo; Erick Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin
Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxsø, Sam Vines; Oliver Larraz, Cole Bassett; Calvin Harris, Djordje Mihailović, Jonathan Lewis, Rafael Navarro
America 3-0 Colorado Rapids
