The two-time Mexican soccer champion, Club América, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2024after having eliminated the St. Louis City and his next rival will be the Colorado Rapids This Saturday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.
In this way, in the following list we leave you with five predictions for this commitment that will resume activities in the Aztec tournament.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The blue-cream team is a much better team than the North American team, so in theory they should not have many problems advancing to the next round.
The Águilas’ football level is far superior to that of Colorado. The two-time Mexican soccer champion must impose itself with authority and play with everything from the beginning to keep the match under control.
The Mexico City team was surprised by the St. Louis City in the round of 16 and were losing 2-0, if they had not reacted they would have been eliminated, so they have learned their lesson and will not be complacent in this game, so they will go for the win from the first minutes.
The Eagles are not only likely to score, but they will dominate the match from start to finish, Colorado Rapids They are a very limited team and they defeated Toluca with a poor proposal where the Diablos Rojos dominated the match, but against the two-time champions they will not have the same luck, most likely they will dominate so much that they will be subjected to the back most of the time.
The ‘Bomb‘He came close to becoming the club’s fourth all-time top scorer in the last game, but it is very likely that he will achieve it in this match and score one or more goals.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#America #Colorado #Rapids #predictions #Leagues #Cup #quarterfinal #match
Leave a Reply