“We don’t just win with the shirt, we have to be focused because if we don’t we’re going to have a bad time again. The boys learned and hopefully on Sunday we can go out in the same way. I am grateful and lucky to be able to train some players who have amazing eggs, every time I tried to find a way to face the game they respond, they are the protagonists”he stated.

About the situation of Henry Martinwho left the field due to discomfort, and the relief of zendejaswho scored the winning goal, the tano explained: “Alejandro’s thing is an example that if the player is not well he will not play, Leo (Suárez) did it in the best way, the possibility of getting rid of the thorn against San Luis, everyone wants to be there. They told me about Henry that he had physical difficulties but it didn’t show, we’ll do the post-match evaluation ”.

“The most important issue is to believe, faith, I believe that we can beat anyone, we have shown it. We have turned many times. Today’s Chivas is capable of beating anyone. With that challenge I am going to board the plane on Saturday and go to the capital, which by the way they have told me is rojiblanca. That’s what I want to see. I have twenty-something warriors there. I only want winners with their heads held high. And only the first part is over, the second remains. I want whoever gets on the plane with me to give everything, but we can’t do it alone. We all need to go together and the fans included. The Sacred Flock is a believer and we are going to give everything in the capital”he expressed.

