The first of the two National Classics it was painted cream-blue. America managed to beat Chivas in the akron stadium for the slightest difference Alexander Zendejas and the great performance of the goalkeeper Luis Malagon, in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX. After said result, Guadalajara must go looking for two or more goals in the Aztec stadium to be able to dream of the grand final, since the regulations are in favor of the Eagles due to their position in the table.
It will be next Sunday May 21 when the winner of the series is known.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Sunday, May 21
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 6:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 9:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
AMERICA: 3 wins
CHIVAS: 0 wins
TIES: 2 draws
AMERICA: GPGGE
CHIVAS: PGPGG
More news about Liguilla MX
After the victory of the feathered, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He recognized the ability of his players to adapt to circumstances and capture what he asks of them on the field of play, knowing that they are one step away from achieving the long-awaited pass to the final, although of course, he hasn’t thrown any bells yet.
“We don’t just win with the shirt, we have to be focused because if we don’t we’re going to have a bad time again. The boys learned and hopefully on Sunday we can go out in the same way. I am grateful and lucky to be able to train some players who have amazing eggs, every time I tried to find a way to face the game they respond, they are the protagonists”he stated.
About the situation of Henry Martinwho left the field due to discomfort, and the relief of zendejaswho scored the winning goal, the tano explained: “Alejandro’s thing is an example that if the player is not well he will not play, Leo (Suárez) did it in the best way, the possibility of getting rid of the thorn against San Luis, everyone wants to be there. They told me about Henry that he had physical difficulties but it didn’t show, we’ll do the post-match evaluation ”.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Henry Martín (C)
Substitutes: Leo Suárez, Óscar Jiménez, Federico Viñas, Salvador Reyes, Roger Martínez, Pedro Aquino, Brian Rodríguez, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo, Jonathan Dos Santos
After the defeat of El Rebaño, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He did not throw in the towel and assured that if they play as they did this Thursday, there are possibilities of reversing the series.
“The most important issue is to believe, faith, I believe that we can beat anyone, we have shown it. We have turned many times. Today’s Chivas is capable of beating anyone. With that challenge I am going to board the plane on Saturday and go to the capital, which by the way they have told me is rojiblanca. That’s what I want to see. I have twenty-something warriors there. I only want winners with their heads held high. And only the first part is over, the second remains. I want whoever gets on the plane with me to give everything, but we can’t do it alone. We all need to go together and the fans included. The Sacred Flock is a believer and we are going to give everything in the capital”he expressed.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Alan Torres, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán (C), Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Carlos Cisneros, Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela
Substitutes: Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Raúl Rangel, Alejandro Mayorga, Sergio Flores, Jesús Sánchez, ‘Oso’ González, Pável Pérez
Despite the result, Chivas it was much better than America in a large part of the duel and if it were not for the superb performance of Luis Malagon, everything would have been different. Without a doubt, the return will be hectic and anything could happen.
Forecast: America 1-1 Chivas
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply