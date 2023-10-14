Next Sunday, October 15, at 6 p.m., America and Chivas They will face each other in a friendly duel to maintain the rhythm on this FIFA date. On Guadalajara’s part, this means reaffirming what was shown against Atlas, making it clear to the entire league that the victory was not an accident. That in the midst of the storm, the Sacred Flock will find a way to get ahead.
When? Sunday October 15
Place: Pasadena
Stadium: Rose Bowl Stadium
Channel: TUDN.
America comes in high spirits. They are the absolute leaders of the Apertura 2023 tournament, they are just three points away from securing the classification (with three games left), and they have won all the classics they have played.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Miguel Layún, Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres and Luis Fuentes
Midfielders: Richard Sánchez and Pedro Aquino
Fronts: Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín
The Sacred Flock has just won the Tapatío classic 4-1 against Atlas de Guadalajara, in the middle of an extremely complicated week for the institution. Although they are aware that next Sunday’s duel is simply a friendly match, pride will surely play its own game.
Possible lineup of Chivas to face América
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez
Defenses: Mayorga, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, Brizuela
#América #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups