The activity of the 2023 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX continues. On day 8, Chivas de Guadalajara and the America club will star in one of the most anticipated duels by fans. Both teams will seek to continue fighting for the top positions in the standings.
On matchday 7, Chivas achieved a xxx result against Monterrey, which has given them a boost of confidence for the next match. For its part, Club América comes from a victory against Cruz Azul in an equally exciting game.
He National Classic of Mexican soccer promises to be an exciting confrontationwith the historical rivalry between the two squads.
Channel: TUDN.
On-line: TUDN App.
Streaming: Vix+
More news about Liga MX
Goalie: L. Malagon
Defenses: K. Álvarez, R. Juárez, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes.
Media: A. Fidalgo, D. Valdes, R. Sanchez.
strikers: B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones, H. Martín.
After the match against the Máquina Celeste, André Jardine, the Águilas coach, stated that despite the victory, he is not satisfied with the team’s performance. The Brazilian acknowledged the work of Fernando Ortiz, his predecessor, and stated that the Eagles will reach the league at their best.
“We oil the collections, we know where we are, I have no doubt. I am absolutely certain of what we are doing, we have spoken with the management, we are building a team that will reach the league stronger. Tano had an important job, a great job he did, for some reason he didn’t step forward”
– andre jardine
Goalie: M. Jimenez
Defenses: A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco, A. Mayorga.
Media: F. Beltrán, F. González, E. Gutiérrez.
Forwards: A. Vega, R. Alvarado, R. Marin.
Chivas will recover Alexis Vega, one of its greatest figures, for the National Classic. The striker was sent off as a child after complaining to the referee in the duel between Guadalajara and Santos Laguna.
Another piece of good news for Rebaño Sagrado is that for this important duel they would also have the return of Cristian Calderón, who missed the last matches of the rojiblanco team due to injury.
America 2-2 Chivas
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#América #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply