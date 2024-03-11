América vs Chivas: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara will play the second leg of the round of 16 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Águilas beat the Rebaño Sagrado by a score of 0-3 and practically have a foot and a half in the next round of the international competition.
The squad led by Fernando Gago will need a true miracle at the Azteca Stadium in the middle of the week to even the series and have a chance of advancing to the next stage.
You can see the game through the signal Fox Sports.
More news about America
Goalkeeper: L. Malagón
Defense: I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juárez, C. Calderón
Medium: R. Sánchez, Á. Fidalgo, D. Valdés
Forward: J. Dilrosun, B. Rodríguez, H. Martín
André Jardine's team had a great presentation against Chivas de Guadalajara in the first leg. The Eagles would rotate some players for the return leg, but would maintain the spine to guarantee passage to the next round.
In the last five National Classics, the statistics are in favor of the capital: America has four victories and only one defeat.
Goalkeeper: Ó. Whalley
Defense: A. Mozo, A. Briseño, L. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco
Medium: E. Gutiérrez, V. Guzmán, F. González
Forward: R. Alvarado, C. Cowell, J. Macías
The rojiblancos were beaten by Cruz Azul and América, two of the candidates to win the Clausura 2024 title. Against the Águilas, in Concachampions, they left a lot to owe.
It is clear that Fernando Gago's position against America was wrong, and that the Sacred Flock squad is very short. Chivas de Guadalajara will try to play the return match against the current Liga MX champion.
Will it be a suicide mission to play that way against the Eagles?
America 1-1 Chivas
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
#América #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast