Once the round of 16 series of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 where the America club passed over him Guadalajara Sports Clubthe red and white team led by the Argentine Fernando Gago will seek revenge Liga MXsince they will meet the Águilas again this Saturday, March 16 at 9:05 p.m. from the Akron Stadium on the corresponding Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
Thus, in the following list we make five predictions about what could happen in this third meeting of National Classic which will be played in the same month in a period of 10 days.
The irregularity and bad streak of the Sacred Flock in the last two Liga MX matches (not including those of Concachampions), suggest that there is no clear idea of the game, the team is divided and there are problems within, according to some media.
The latter, especially, due to the recent rumors that the captain Victor Guzman and Javier Hernandez They do not speak, since the cameras have captured moments where both ignore each other when they cross paths on the field (Regardless of whether it is true or not, the locker room does not seem united).
These reasons, plus the terrible performance they have shown lately, give clear signs that they can lose concentration and allow one more rout to their staunch rivals like the one they gave them precisely at home last week in the first leg of the round of 16 of Concachampions.
The Mexican striker always has a celebration in store for the game against his hated rival. With the shown level of the Flock's defense plus the good moment of the azulcrema attacker, you can expect Martín to score his goal for the American cause.
Things at the Verde Valle club are going to get complicated during the National Classic. If the procedure continues as in the previous games, desperation will be present in the Guadalajara team and we can predict that there will be many yellow cards and the possibility of an expulsion.
A player who was showing good things with Chivas, but who is now more than forgotten. The Mexican has too much competition in his position and therefore, although there should be rotations due to the load of matches, he will not see activity.
In recent days there has been talk of the possibility of dismissal of the Argentine technical director. However, in 90min We highly doubt that this will happen unless the result is scandalous.
The Spanish Fernando Hierro and the other board will be patient with the former player since, despite the latest results, he has shown progress and good football in the first part of Clausura 2024.
