The keys to the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS, where Club América will face the Chicago Firenext Thursday, August 4, at the SeatGeek Stadium.
The Eagles advanced as second place in the Core Group 1 after beating 4-0 St.Louis City and to be traced back 1-4 by the Columbus Crewwith the right side Kevin Alvarez as his best scorer by contributing two goals.
On the other hand, the red machine was first of Core Group 2since they won 2-3 atI Minnesota United and later, tied 1-1 with Puebla, although despite having fallen on penalties, his four points left him as a pointer. The best gunner of him is the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiriwho scored in both games.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Friday, August 4
Place: Bridgeview, Ill.
Stadium: SeatGeek Stadium
Hour: 6:00 p.m. (Mexico), 8:00 p.m. (United States), 9:00 p.m. (Argentina and Colombia)
The only way to observe the match is through AppleTV+ with the MLS Season Passwithout for now wanting to transfer the television rights to other channels such as TUDN, channel 9 either Vix+.
More news about the Leagues Cup
One of the casualties of the club prior to the duel against Columbus Crew it was the chilean Diego Valdesso to the joy of the Brazilian coach andre jardinecould return for the duel against Chicago Fire. The Andean midfielder was already present at the Azulcremas training session in the hotel gym in Columbus. He didn’t do a great job, but he is expected to make the trip smoothly and join training.
On the other hand, in the middle of the League Cupthe exit of the defender is sounding loud Nestor Araujo with the AEK Athens from Greece, aside from the fans, they were not at all happy with the performance of the latter and Miguel Layun.
“Accustomed to playing in a big club like América, I think that nobody likes to lose, especially in this way, for everyone it is a hard blow; And that makes us look like we’re not as good as they wanted us to be in Game 1 against St. Louis, but today’s result doesn’t reflect who we are. We want to learn and the next game we will be stronger”said garden after the fall.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Kevin Álvarez, Salvador Reyes
Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Jonathan Dos Santos
Forwards: Leo Suárez, Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Santiago Naveda, Román Martínez, Ramón Juárez, Emilio Lara, Óscar Jiménez, Bruce El Mesmari
about the crash against AmericaCoach Frank Koplas and the goalkeeper chris brady discussed about it after the draw against The Puebla Strip.
“You can see that both teams put a lot into the game, they created a lot of chances. The game was exciting on both ends. It was great to finish first in a group. It’s always great to be home, not being able to travel. And then you’re playing America here, it’ll probably feel like we’re in the Aztec against them. But it doesn’t matter, they are teams with good quality and it should be fun. I myself faced them as a coach years before, when I led Montreal in the CONCACAF final. It wasn’t a happy ending for me, but it’s always great to play against a club like América. Hopefully the stadium is packed with two really good teams competing.”declared the helmsman.
“We are excited (to face America). The main thing for us is that we move forward and lead the group. We are very good at flipping the switch and preparing for the next game on Friday against America. We are ready”added the goalkeeper.
Goalie: chris brady
Defenses: Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Terán, Daniel Aceves, Arnaud Souquet
Midfielders: Gastón Giménez, Ousmane Doumbia, Xherdan Shaquiri
Forwards: Georgios Koutsias, Fabian Herbers, Maren Haile-Selassie
Substitutes: Jonathan Dean, Rafael Czichos, Kacper Przybylko, Jairo Torres, Missael Rodríguez, Spencer Richey, Federico Navarro, Miguel Navarro, Kendall Burks, Alex Monis, Jeffrey Gal
America 3-2 Chicago Fire
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #Chicago #Fire #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply