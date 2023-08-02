Americanism justifies a win, blames arbitration, rotations, but is unable to recognize that his team did not give for more and that is the only reality. America loses by a landslide and the Columbus Crew exhibits the blue-cream irregularity and all of Mexican soccer. pic.twitter.com/RWJwijjRFa — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) August 1, 2023

On the other hand, in the middle of the League Cupthe exit of the defender is sounding loud Nestor Araujo with the AEK Athens from Greece, aside from the fans, they were not at all happy with the performance of the latter and Miguel Layun.

“Accustomed to playing in a big club like América, I think that nobody likes to lose, especially in this way, for everyone it is a hard blow; And that makes us look like we’re not as good as they wanted us to be in Game 1 against St. Louis, but today’s result doesn’t reflect who we are. We want to learn and the next game we will be stronger”said garden after the fall.

“You can see that both teams put a lot into the game, they created a lot of chances. The game was exciting on both ends. It was great to finish first in a group. It’s always great to be home, not being able to travel. And then you’re playing America here, it’ll probably feel like we’re in the Aztec against them. But it doesn’t matter, they are teams with good quality and it should be fun. I myself faced them as a coach years before, when I led Montreal in the CONCACAF final. It wasn’t a happy ending for me, but it’s always great to play against a club like América. Hopefully the stadium is packed with two really good teams competing.”declared the helmsman.

“We are excited (to face America). The main thing for us is that we move forward and lead the group. We are very good at flipping the switch and preparing for the next game on Friday against America. We are ready”added the goalkeeper.