Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America vs. Cali, LIVE: Valle del Cauca classic with a lot of pressure

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in Sports
0
America vs. Cali, LIVE: Valle del Cauca classic with a lot of pressure

Close


Close

Cali vs. America

Cali vs. America

Photo:

Twitter: @americadecali

Cali vs. America

The game is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium

América and Deportivo Cali face each other this Sunday in a new edition of the Valle del Cauca classic, at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, where the reds are home.

Those led by Lucas González were among the eight before starting date 10. Cali is urgently looking for points that will keep it away from the relegation zone.

Follow the match here:

America and Deportivo Cali lineups

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #Cali #LIVE #Valle #del #Cauca #classic #lot #pressure

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista secretly married after 2 years of relationship, according to Page Six

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista secretly married after 2 years of relationship, according to Page Six

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result