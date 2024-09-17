América and Atlas will star in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The blue-cream team arrives at this match after beating Chivas de Guadalajara in the National Classic.
The Eagles will host the surprising red-and-black team of Beñat San José at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. The Foxes have had a good start to this semester and are currently in fifth place in the general table.
Below we present five predictions for this match between America and Atlas:
According to the bookmakers, the blue-cream team will take to the field as favourites to take the three points at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. A draw is the second most likely result, while a victory for Atlas seems remote.
According to the odds, there is likely to be under 2.5 goals in this match. This has happened in four of their last six Liga MX meetings. However, in the Clausura 2024, the Águilas won by a score of 1-5 and in the Clausura 2023 they tied 2-2.
The Jalisco team has a very good statistic in its favor: it has a streak of ten consecutive games scoring a goal. The last official duel in which the Zorros did not score was last April in the Clásico Tapatío against Chivas de Guadalajara.
Since 2003, these teams have faced each other a total of 43 times, with a balance of 25 victories for the Eagles, 14 draws and 14 defeats.
If the red-and-blacks score the first goal at América’s home, the most likely result is a win for the visitors, followed by a victory for the Águilas. The most unlikely result in this scenario is a draw.
