Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America, victim of memes after Junior’s historic comeback

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in Sports
0
America, victim of memes after Junior’s historic comeback

Close


Close

Junior vs. America

Junior Vs. America

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency and social networks

Junior Vs. America

Lucas González’s team won 0-3 in Barranquilla and ended up losing 4-3.

América de Cali suffered one of the most painful defeats in recent times: from a 0-3 in favor as a visitor against Junior in Barranquilla, they ended up losing 4-3 in a second half to forget.

“We are starting a process that only takes five games. People keep the result, in this case we can only apologize. We work the game to win”, said the coach of América, Lucas González.

The emotional match at the Roberto Meléndez stadium gave rise to creativity exploding on social networks and dozens of memes appearing, in which America turned out to be the protagonist. Here are some of the best:

The memes of America’s defeat against Junior in Barranquilla

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #victim #memes #Juniors #historic #comeback

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The International Monetary Fund lends Argentina $7.5 billion

The International Monetary Fund lends Argentina $7.5 billion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result