America, victim of memes after Junior’s historic comeback

América de Cali suffered one of the most painful defeats in recent times: from a 0-3 in favor as a visitor against Junior in Barranquilla, they ended up losing 4-3 in a second half to forget.

“We are starting a process that only takes five games. People keep the result, in this case we can only apologize. We work the game to win”, said the coach of América, Lucas González.

The emotional match at the Roberto Meléndez stadium gave rise to creativity exploding on social networks and dozens of memes appearing, in which America turned out to be the protagonist. Here are some of the best:

The memes of America’s defeat against Junior in Barranquilla

