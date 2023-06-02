América stands firm inside the goal, it seems that what Luis Malagón did in the semester is worth it for the team to stop thinking about signing a much more renowned goalkeeper to take the starting position. The reality is that Malagón has made a good difference in favor of the club beyond the general failure that the eagles have experienced, and whoever the next coach is, today the position of the board is that the Mexican continues to be the strong man under the sticks.
However, due to calendar issues and issues of rearming the squad, it is a fact that those from Coapa will seek to sign a goalkeeper, since it has gone from being an option to an obligation. Óscar Jiménez will leave the squad after they did not secure the starting position that he so desired, this due to his enormous failures when he has been the starter. In addition, the presence of Luis in the Mexican team complicates the team’s plans in goal.
Everything is set for Malagón to be part of the final cut of the Mexican team that will play in both the Nations League and the Gold Cup, even though he does not have the required weight to be the starter. In this way, the goalkeeper will be out of activity with América for three days of the MX League, this added to the loss of Jiménez, forces the box of the capital of the country to sign a goalkeeper yes or yes this summer to cover both absences .
