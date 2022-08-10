US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed today, Wednesday, that Washington will continue to provide military support to Ukraine against the Russian attack, noting that the United States is leading a coalition of 50 countries to support Ukraine militarily, according to the Al-Arabiya Net website.
These statements come two days after the World Bank announced an additional $4.5 billion in US financial assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that this support will help Kyiv secure services and pensions, which is essential to mitigate the impact of the war’s repercussions.
For her part, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that “this economic assistance is necessary to support the Ukrainian people in their defense of their democracy in the face of war.”
The majority of the money under this assistance will be disbursed this month, and is part of an $8.5 billion US support package “to help the Ukrainian government keep hospitals, schools and other essential government services available to the Ukrainian people.”
It is noteworthy that Ukraine suffers from a deficit in its public budget, which is increasing by 5 billion dollars every month, exacerbated by its inability to raise funds or obtain financing from foreign markets.
Ukraine’s allies rushed to provide the country with aid, and the Group of Seven and the European Union pledged additional financial aid to Kiev of $29.6 billion.
