New York: Twitter on Sunday deleted a tweet from an advisor to US President Donald Trump in which he said that the mask is not effective in preventing the spread of the corona virus.

Scott Atlas, who joined the White House as a science adviser in August, tweeted, “Does the mask work? No. ”Apart from this, he also said that the policy asking people to wear masks cannot be supported.

No one is allowed to post false or misleading information regarding Corona – spokesperson

A Twitter spokesperson said that the tweet is a violation of the company’s policy, under which no person can post such false or misleading information in relation to Kovid-19, due to which people are harmed. Under the policy, those statements are prohibited, which the health experts confirm to be false or misleading.

In such cases Twitter keeps the account of the person concerned inactive until it deletes its own post. President Trump has been consistently undermining the usefulness of masks in dealing with the corona virus and even continued to do so even after being infected himself. So far 2,15,000 American people have died from this infection. Atlas said in an email, “I don’t understand why the tweets were deleted.”

Use of the mask until social distancing is followed – Atlas

He has termed this move of Twitter as censorship. Atlas said that his intention was to tell that a policy asking people to wear masks is not effective. He clarified that the right policy related to the mask is that it should be used only when one cannot follow social distance.

