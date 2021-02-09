The boot of Informed of everything (America, Monday through Friday at 11) it passed within the normal lanes. After presenting the topics of the day, Horacio Cabak remembered the subject they had touched on the Friday before, that it had to do with paranormal experiences that the members of the cycle lived.

That’s how Diego Esteves reviewed a situation that he lived with his family the day his father died, who was a spiritist and a medium, and the signs that his wife and daughters received.

Before the silence of everyone at the table, Mercedes mendoza he took the post and added that “I told them that I see butterflies since I was a girl, that they appear in times that they should not. Boys have a very special perception. Especially those who are very intuitive, who see things. It’s believe or bust, “he said.

It was at that precise moment that the screen turned blue and the transmission was cut off, without any cut-off. The signal returned eight minutes later and it was the protagonists themselves who explained what happened, although they did not leave their amazement at what happened.

Cabak took the post and said that “We are going to tell you what happened. We were on the air, Sofi told what he had experienced on Friday. Diego told his experiences, Mumi told hers. And suddenly something unexpected happened: The electricity was completely cut off in the studio we are in on Gorriti street and also in the Fitz Roy building. The rest of the block was smooth. The houses had no problems, but we who were talking about this very particular issue. They tell me that the channel went off the air. And the sign of A24 too”.

“I have friends who told me they were watching the show and suddenly the screen turned half blue and came out like a light. It is very rare. We are shocked. I believe a lot in these things and I was talking seriously about the issue, ” Sofia Jujuy Giménez.

“We thought it was a production joke,” added Diego Esteves. “Guys, let’s not talk about these things anymore. We were all listening very carefully, in silence, so we realized very quickly what had happened. We tell people that what happened is that all the systems crashed. We had to reboot all the computers, all the control systems, sound, cameras, lighting, screens. And they are all independent of each other. We don’t understand what happened. There is also an emergency system so that this does not happen, but it happened anyway, “the driver explained.

“This is not a joke. Going on an emergency pause means that all repeater channels across the country have to be on the lookout because it was not planned to go on a pause now. This really happened. Sofi was recounting her experience. Diego contributed his with his family and you were telling a story that I don’t think you want to complete now, “Cabak told his partner, Mercedes Mendoza.

“There are people who tell you that little ones see angels. That’s what I was going to say,” Mumi closed. “Many people take these things as a joke, but it is clear that they must be taken seriously. With what happened here I think it was demonstrated, “proposed Jujuy, moved by what happened.

Then Horacio Cabak, who confessed that he absolutely does not believe in any of these things, narrated a personal story regarding the pregnancy of his wife and children.

DR