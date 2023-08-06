No new format in sight. america television decided to take the program ‘Emprendedor ponte las pilas’ off the air after this program featured girls wearing lingerie as part of an undergarment venture for minors. The action of the Pachacamac channel was immediate and explained, through a statement, that this magazine is developed by an external production company: PRO TV. Given this, this Saturday, August 5, the television channel decided to replace ‘Emprendedor’ with ‘Chavo Animado’.

What did the drivers of ‘Emprendedor ponte las pilas’ say after its cancellation?

On the drivers’ side, the only one from the staff who spoke out was Tula Rodríguez. Through her official Instagram account, Tula responded to the request of her followers and assured that the mistake made by the program made her very sad and ashamed. The former host apologized to the viewers.

“To be 100% honest, I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and the content that was recorded in that program. I want to apologize for the case, apologize from the bottom of my heart. I am very sorry and I am very ashamed. I have to continue, again I apologize“, said.

Will América Televisión launch a new format?

Let’s remember that this weekend ‘El Chavo del 8’ has three hours of programming; However, up to now, América TV has not made a statement on whether it will launch a new space in order to conquer new audiences or if it will be a proposal by PRO TV.

Meanwhile, America TV’s weekend afternoons will continue with Televisa’s Mexican series and movies that the channel usually broadcasts. A new television bet is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

PRO TV statement explaining the exposure of minors in ‘Entrepreneur, get your batteries on’. Photo: Instagram/PRO TV

