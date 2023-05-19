Today, Thursday May 18, we will meet the successor to Alessia Rovegno in a heart-stopping ceremony. For the second time, the final of Miss Peru will be held in a special edition of “This is war”, where the queen who will represent us in Miss Universe 2023 will be crowned. In this note, we will give you all the details so that you do not miss the best of this beauty pageant hosted by Jessica Newton.

When and at what time is Miss Peru?

The final of Miss Peru 2023 will take place this Thursday, May 18, on the set of “This is war.” The ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time)

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 6.00 pm

United States (Miami and New York): 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Friday, May 19)

Where to watch Miss Peru 2023 LIVE?

Miss Peru 2023 can be seen LIVE on the reality show“This is war”by the América TV signal. We show you the channels you should tune in to.

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

19 candidates will dispute the crown of Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram

How to watch America TV GO LIVE?

To enter América TV LIVE you only have to follow the following steps. As is known, the platform is available on the América TV website.

Enter tohttps://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/.

Download the América TV GO app on your cell phone and that’s it.

Who are the favorites of Miss Peru 2023?

The favorite candidates to win the Miss Peru 2023 crown are Camila Escribens, Alexandra Balrezzo and Nathaly Terrones.

They are the favorites to take the crown. Photo: Instagram

Who are the jurors of Miss Peru 2023?

The jury for this final of Miss Peru 2023 is made up of Alessia Rovegno, Romina Lozano, Karen Schwarz, Natalie Vértiz and Olga Zumarán.

How much money will the winner of Miss Peru 2023 take?

There is no certainty of an exact amount that will be delivered to Miss Peru 2023. However, it is known that in the last edition of the contest the winner received $10,000 in cash, so this could be the amount of money that also delivered this year.

It should be mentioned that Alessia Rovegno She didn’t just receive money by becoming Miss Peru. Barbara Cayo’s daughter also got a high-end kitchen appliance kit and had her expenses paid to represent Peru in Miss Universe.