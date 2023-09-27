The Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’ will premiere very soon on América TV screens. This production by Michelle Alexander will star Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, who will act alongside her two children, and will be screened as a replacement for the series ‘Luz de Luna 3’. In addition, it will present a luxury cast with great Peruvian artists who hope to captivate the audience with this innovative plot that promises to have action and drama, as well as generate various emotions in the public.

If you don’t want to miss the big premiere of ‘Perdóname’, in this note, we leave you a complete and detailed guide with all the information about where to watch the new América TV novel LIVE and ONLINE.

When does chapter 1 of ‘Perdóname’ come out LIVE on América TV?

‘Forgive me’ will premiere its first chapter on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 by America TV. This new Peruvian novel, starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, is the new bet of said channel and hopes to be a great success like other productions they have presented before.

What time does the novel ‘Perdóname’ come out on América TV LIVE?

As announced, the Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’ will be broadcast minutes after ‘At the bottom there is room’ on the channel America TV. This broadcast will be completely LIVE and we will see Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos embark on a story full of wounds from the past, in which they will seek forgiveness and get a second chance.

‘Perdóname’ is the new Peruvian soap opera on América TV. Photo: América TV

Where to see the new novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

The novel ‘Forgive me’ of Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos can be seen exclusively through the screens of América TV. This new production by Michelle Alexander will come to Peruvian television with a new plot that promises to conquer the Peruvian public at night, from Monday to Friday.

Who is in the cast of the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’?

Aldo Miyashiro as Lito Acosta

Erika Villalobos as Lara Ferrara

Mikael Miyashiro as Joaquín

Fernanda Miyashiro as Renata

Vania Torres is Ivana

Stephany Orúe is Margarita

Andrés Salas is Fabian

Emilram Cossío as Samuel

Fernando Luque is Pablo

Sebastián Monteghirfo is Blass

Roberto Moll is Alberto

Lourdes Berninzon is Victoria, among others.

This is the complete cast of the novel ‘Forgive me’. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Jessica Merino-LR

How to watch América TV GO LIVE and FREE ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the open signal of America TV to see the Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’you can enter the channel’s official website or download its application America tvGO. In both services, you can watch the new series by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos completely free, LIVE and ONLINE.

What is ‘Perdóname’, the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, about?

As is known, in ‘Forgive me’, Aldo and Érika will star in a story in a world of wounds that remain marked in the soul. “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles… but also of redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances? America TV.

Additionally, in the previews, we see Lito Acosta (Miyashiro) saying goodbye to some inmates when he is about to be released from prison, while Lara Ferrara (Villalobos) prepares for a wedding dress parade. During the event, the press approaches her and asks her about Lito’s release: “What do you have to say?” Faced with the news, Erika’s character leaves the place shocked, helped by her assistant.

