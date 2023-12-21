Season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' reached its key moment, as the final chapter of the historical fiction of America TV It will solve many questions that have arisen among all fans. One of the big questions is what will happen to Macarena and joel, since in the last episodes they thought about each other and hesitated about marrying their respective partners. Another of the stories that was left pending is about 'Jimlessia'the couple between 'Jimmy' and Alessia, who separated during the season and who fans hope can reconcile.

But those are not the only doubts that viewers have, since they are also eager to know how the series' writers will surprise them, whether with a new character, an expected return, or a twist in the story that leaves things in perspective. suspense for the return of the series in 2024.

When does 'At the bottom there is room' 2023 end?

Chapter 374 'There is room at the bottom'which is the final episode of its season 10, will premiere on Friday, December 22, 2023. With this, the tenth installment of the series would have remained on the air for almost a full year, since 'AFHS 2023' It started on January 9 of this year.

What time does the last chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' 2023 come out?

The last episode of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom' It will premiere at its usual time of 8.40 pm on the previously indicated date. At the moment nothing has been communicated about the duration of the final episode or whether it will have a special broadcast, so, in the absence of confirmation, its broadcast would take place normally.

It should be noted that chapter 374 of 'There is room 10 at the back' will go immediately after 'This is war' and before 'Light of hope'.

Where to watch the end of 'At the bottom there is room' season 10?

The last episode of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom' can be seen through the signal America TV. To see how the series will end the year you just have to tune into said channel, which continues to captivate the audience since 2009.

How to watch 'At the bottom there is a place' finale live online and for free?

To enjoy the GRAND FINALE of 'At the bottom there is room' ONLINE you must enter the platform America TV GO. In this service you will find all the chapters that make up season 10 of the series, as well as the complete episodes of its previous installments.

Joel would hesitate to marry 'Patty' after strong feelings towards Macarena surfaced. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What channel does América TV broadcast in Peru?

America TV It is a television channel whose signal is exclusive to Peruvian territory, so here we leave you the channels where you can find it, depending on the provider you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch América TV GO live online?

In order to enjoy 'There is room at the bottom' through America TV GO you will have to enter your official website. Then you must enter your email and the password with which you registered. If you do not have a subscription to the platform, you can create an account for a monthly cost, although you also have the option to access the free plan by clicking on the indicated option.

Once registered, you are now enabled to enjoy all the content in said service, either on-demand or by watching the signal. America TV live.