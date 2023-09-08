Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos will be the protagonists of the new América Televisión series, ‘Forgive me’. Both actors surprised by appearing together on the cover of the new program during the commercial breaks of the match between Peru and Paraguay. In addition, during her program, Rebeca Escribns gave a small advance, without dropping the bomb.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos together in ‘Forgive Me’: can a betrayed heart heal?

Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos they would have been distanced behind the driver’s ampay with a journalist. In addition, recently the actress was seen giving passionate kisses with a mysterious man, for which she surprised more than one by appearing together on the cover of the new novel by America TV.

Not much is known about the plot yet, but in the video you can hear: “There are blows that leave indelible marks on you, wounds that remain tattooed on the soul.” In the clip you can see erika perhaps playing the director of a beauty organization, who is notified that the character of Aldo Miyashiro was released.

Aldo Miyashiro: Fiorella Retiz told her truth about ampay

After being protected by kissing the driver, the journalist stated in ‘La casa de Magaly’: “I had to fight without being able to say a single wordwhile being comforted byAndres Hurtadowho told him: “It was your truth, it was yours. What you wrote: ‘Happy teacher’s day to those who told me they lived in separate beds'”.

Érika Villalobos is sheltered kissing a mysterious man

After the resounding ampay of Magaly Medina, to erika she was seen estranged from the father of her children and, months later, they went to the same chambers of Magaly who struck her out by giving more than one kiss with another man, which suggests that she would have found love.

Aldo Miyashiro He addressed her after the videos and said during his program: “I just have to say that she is a great woman and in this new stage of her life she deserves all the happiness in the world. She is a great mother, she is a great woman and I hope she is totally happy.”

