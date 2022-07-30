Bipartisan agreement in the Senate: a 385 billion plan to reduce Co2 emissions is underway. For Biden it is the first success in domestic politics, the Republican Senator Manchin decisive

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. “We had everyone needs good news. ” The tweet of the special envoy for the climate of the Marshall Islands best photographs the global impact that the agreement between the Democratic senators in Washington will have on the fight against climate change. Ever since the resistance of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin crumbled under the pressure of Charles Schumer, Democratic leader in the Upper House, the United States has awakened with the impression that it has taken a step forward on environmental policies, stuck at the stake. in the first 18 months of Biden’s administration. A stop that in recent weeks had prompted John Kerry, special envoy for the climate, to reiterate that the goal of halving emissions compared to 2005 levels by 2030 was now out of reach.

In the Inflation Reduction Act there are 385 billion dollars mobilized between expenses, tax incentives and tax cuts, destined for the climate chapter. A figure and above all a series of measures that made Leah Strokes, a professor at the University of California and a front-line activist for years, say that the “package of regulations is what we have been waiting for and that the turnaround has begun” . The US had never allocated such a sum to action against climate change and President Biden himself recalled that the effect of what America is doing will have repercussions on the agendas of “many capitals”.

The plan provides for investments and tax reductions for producers of renewable energy and electric cars; the extension of tax credits (allocated 40 billion) for companies that produce energy from wind, geothermal and new generation nuclear sources. The tax credits were actually already present, what the Inflation Reduction Act does is extend them up to 10 years, from the two of today. Those who buy new electric cars will have reliefs of up to 7500 dollars, and even here the measure will last ten years. And then money for the most disadvantaged communities – generally the Hispanic and African American suburbs of the big cities – to increase the distribution of “green energy”. Thirty billion will go to finance green agriculture and clean technology.

These are measures that could put America back on track in achieving the goal of reducing harmful gases. According to a study by the Rhodium Group, the US will now be able to cut emissions by 40% by 2030, a figure even lower than the 50% that Biden himself had indicated, but still better than the 25-35% range that the Rhodium Group itself. it had detailed in mid-July before the Manchin-Schumer agreement was reached. The Senate is convinced that the green light to the package of regulations “will change – as Senator Ron Wyden said – forever the American economy”.

However, there are still some gray areas. The first is linked to the opposition of the Republicans: the leader Mitch McConnell said that he will do everything to stop the rush of the law. The right argues there are tax increases for companies that will destroy jobs. Another second aspect is that Republicans contest the activism of the Democratic Administration and argue that the US – being responsible alone for less than 15% of global emissions – imposes too high a price on itself and risks being the only ones to carry on. such a restrictive climate policy.

See Republicans are skeptical, even the most extreme fringes of environmentalism have raised some concerns as the law makes some concessions to the traditional energy industry. In fact, new concessions will be given for the exploration and exploitation of gas and crude oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico and in other areas of the country.

But precisely these allowed Manchin, senator of a state among the major producers of coal and gas, to get off the Aventine where he had taken refuge since December and put his signature on what numbers are in hand anyway, according to the Washington Postthe biggest climate deal in American historyto.