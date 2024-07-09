The first weekend in July was sweltering in the western United States, and things are far from letting up. The scorching heat reached record levels in cities like Las Vegas, Nevada, where the thermometer reached 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius); and in Death Valley, California, where authorities reported the death of a motorcyclist and one hospitalization for severe heat illness on Saturday. In this, one of the hottest places on the planet, the temperature on Sunday was 129 degrees Fahrenheit (53.8 degrees Celsius), surpassing the mark of 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) recorded in 2013.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the heat wave will continue to produce triple-digit temperatures this week, and will also spread across the Northwest, Southeast and the northern Plains. On Monday, cities such as Phoenix, Arizona, were already reaching 116 ° F (47 ° C); Redding, California, 114 ° F (45 ° C), and Las Vegas is expected to reach 118 ° F (47.7 ° C) on Thursday. Along with the heat, alarms are also being raised for possible forest fires in parts of southern Utah. In Portland, Oregon, coroner authorities reported four deaths this weekend that may be linked to the extreme heat. The forecast for the area is for five days of high temperatures.

The thermometer at the Furnace Creek visitor center in Death Valley National Park on Sunday evening. Ty O’Neil (AP)

California is a dramatic case because the state has been ravaged for weeks by fires that have scorched hundreds of hectares. Butte and Mariposa counties have announced the evacuation of thousands of people. An estimated 4,000 acres (1,618 hectares) have been devoured by the flames. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency following the damage caused by the Thompson fire. Palm Springs was another of the places that broke its historical heat record last Friday, with 124 °F (51 °C), and extreme highs are forecast until Wednesday in Death Valley National Park: 130 °F (54.4 °C).

The heat wave will reach the southern coast, which is also suffering from the hurricane’s impact. Beryl

On the other side of the country, the NWS reported that the east coast of the United States will be affected by temperatures ranging from 95 ° F (35 ° C) to 105 ° F (40.5 ° C). This week, residents of New Orleans will feel a heat of 90 ° F (32.2 ° C) with a risk of reaching 110 ° F (43.3 ° C). In the capital of the country, Washington DC, thermometers will mark 90 ° F (32.2 ° C) with a maximum heat index of 105 ° F (40.5 ° C). In the case of Miami, temperatures will be around 80 ° F (26.6 ° C) and the possibility of reaching 106 ° F (41.1 ° C). Cities such as Houston (Texas), which received the hurricane on Monday, will experience temperatures ranging from 90 ° F (32.2 ° C) to 105 ° F (40.5 ° C). Berylor Raleigh (North Carolina) remain under alert. The situation in Texas will be the most complicated with the arrival of the heat wave because residents in the south of the state are still dealing with flooding and power outages caused by the arrival of the hurricane. Beryl.

The extreme heat warning also extends north to Baltimore and other parts of Maryland, with temperatures averaging 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). The National Weather Service is urging people to protect themselves from the heat by minimizing direct sun exposure, drinking plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated beverages even if they are not thirsty, and staying in air-conditioned spaces.

Heat kills and statistics confirm it. This was the direct or indirect cause of around 1,670 deaths in the United States during 2022, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Caution will be key during this new heat wave, and those that will surely come during the summer.