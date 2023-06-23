Club América continues to prepare its debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament, for the moment before the arrival of andre jardine The technical management is expected to receive at least a couple more reinforcements in addition to the arrival of the right side Kevin Alvarez.
From the start, the positions that do not have at least two elements in the squad are the forward and center forward, so it will be important that they take advantage of their Untrained places in Mexico in a good way.
The Eagles have had three casualties, Pedro Aquino, Jurgen Damm and Federico Vinasso the directive continues to work on incorporating more reinforcements.
In the last friendly match of the cream-blue team against Rayados de Monterrey, leo suarez He played hook, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s used in that position for this tournament.
The imminent signing of Sergi Canos could be the reason why Suarez be used as hitch and reinforce left and right wing position.
After the departure of Federico Vinas Club León, the Eagles were left with only Henry Martintaking into account that the little head rodriguez he has played left wing on the team mostly.
For what they are looking to bring another center forward, there has been talk that they are very close to closing the loan of the Mexican forward Teun Wilke who would come to reinforce the cream-blue attack.
The player belonging to SPAL He would arrive in Mexico considered for the Under-23 category of the American team, however, given the lack of forwards for the team’s debut next week, he could soon be considered for the Águilas first team.
