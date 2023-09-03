He Classic Young it was painted cream-blue in the Aztec stadiumafter the America beat 2-3 at Blue Cross through the goals of the Colombian Julian Quinonesthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan brian rodriguezdiscounting the Argentinian for the local Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antuna. Thus, the Eagles are fifth in the standings with eleven units.
The reality is that La Máquina was better than those from Coapa in the match, despite starting off losing, but the expulsion of carlos rodriguez in the first half after a series of slaps with Richard complicated the situation, as well as the errors in clearing sebastian jurycausing the good work of the beginning to go off the cliff.
The Brazilian technical director andre jardine He gave minutes to the players who have been returning after being injured as Alexander Zendejas and the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguezhowever, they suffered a new casualty, since before the end of the first part Israel Reyes He had to withdraw due to pain.
Anyway, America He cannot throw bells on the fly because he has a rather complicated schedule in his next five games of the Apetura 2023 Tournament, of the MX Leagueincluding the National Classic and the Capital Classic.
Here his next five championship games:
He was barely behind Classic Young and another important date is coming up in the Eagles’ calendar, since after the Cry of Independence He will face his greatest rival, Chivasin it National Classic. The commitment is agreed for after the FIFA date, with the two teams hoping that none of their teams will be injured or touched, something that could change the strategic plans of the coaches. As usual, the game will have a lot involved, starting with pride, because for the first time in a long time the Herd is in the top positions unlike other occasions, which would give a different flavor to the rivalry. Those from Coapa still have a fresh wound after being eliminated in the semifinals last semester after losing 1-3 against a Guadalajara team that seemed to have no chance. Of the last five classics, the Ave has flown in three.
The Azulcremas will carry out their duel pending Date 2, which was modified by day due to the stadium on the Queretaro field. At first it could be thought that Gallos Blancos would again be a team that would fight to avoid the issue of paying the fine for the quotient or at least the repechage, however, in the League Cup stuck his face out MX League reaching the quarterfinals, where they were controversially eliminated.
Unfortunately, the team lost its best man, its goalscorer Angel Sepulvedawho was signed by Blue Cross at the end of the transfer market of the MX Leaguein the same way rodrigo lopez he went to cougarswhich caused the tremendous anger of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk. Another casualty is the Colombian jonathan perlaza suffering a ligament tear, so this could cause a drop in level in favor of the capital, especially if we take into account that they were thrashed 5-0 by tigers in it Volcano. The Ave has well dominated the rooster, since of his last five duels two have been wins and the rest draws.
A duel that although it is not considered a classic, never disappoints. Matches between Azulcremas and Choriceros always have guaranteed goals and are hardly boring because both have a philosophy of going forward no matter if they are local or visiting. The statistics look even because in the Clausura 2023 they tied 2-2 in Hell, in A2022 they tied 1-1 in Aztec stadium, while in C2022 the Mexicans won 2-1 and in A2023 the victory went to those from Coapa 1-0. Line by line they are one of the most complete teams in Mexican soccer.
What a calendar of America. To culminate the month of September, he puts an end to his classics with the Capital Classic versus cougars. There are those who say that this duel is much more spectacular than the National Classic due to what both institutions mean, a game in which everything has also happened between finals, wins, abominable draws and unforgettable celebrations. From the hand of the Argentine Anthony Mohamed the auriazules have improved, especially reinforcing the central defense with the Brazilian Nathan Silvathe Argentinian Lisandro Magallan and the Uruguayan robert ergaswhile at the front they now have the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and a Cesar Huerta iInspired that he got his first call-up to the national team.
In the last five duels there have been three draws, for a victory by side, so we can expect a spectacular duel with a reserved prognosis.
In the Nest there will be another meeting that is also a guaranteed show. America and Pachuca They have also given away very good matches, leaving a marked rivalry, since the Tuzos usually get the Azulcremas in trouble when they come to the capital. However, this time it does not seem to be the case because the Hidalguense club was totally disarmed with the departure of its most important pieces such as Kevin Alvarezright in the America, Luis Chavezthe Colombian Aviles Hurtadothe Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, among others. The Uruguayan team will hardly be seen Guillermo Almada fight for the title, even though the statistics show that of the last five matches against the Eagles they have won three due to a draw and a loss.
