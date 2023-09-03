The reality is that La Máquina was better than those from Coapa in the match, despite starting off losing, but the expulsion of carlos rodriguez in the first half after a series of slaps with Richard complicated the situation, as well as the errors in clearing sebastian jurycausing the good work of the beginning to go off the cliff.

The Brazilian technical director andre jardine He gave minutes to the players who have been returning after being injured as Alexander Zendejas and the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguezhowever, they suffered a new casualty, since before the end of the first part Israel Reyes He had to withdraw due to pain.

Anyway, America He cannot throw bells on the fly because he has a rather complicated schedule in his next five games of the Apetura 2023 Tournament, of the MX Leagueincluding the National Classic and the Capital Classic.

Here his next five championship games:

🦅 THE YOUNG CLASSIC IS PAINTED CREAM BLUE 🦅 America’s 3-2 victory over Cruz Azul in a GREAT MATCH 🔥 La Máquina played with one less from minute 37 due to the expulsion of Charly (4′) 🦅 Quinones

(24′) 🚂 Roundabout

(45+5′) 🦅 Richard

(45+8′) 🦅 Brian Rodriguez

(80′) 🚂… pic.twitter.com/3ttU3wHzIo — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) September 3, 2023

Unfortunately, the team lost its best man, its goalscorer Angel Sepulvedawho was signed by Blue Cross at the end of the transfer market of the MX Leaguein the same way rodrigo lopez he went to cougarswhich caused the tremendous anger of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk. Another casualty is the Colombian jonathan perlaza suffering a ligament tear, so this could cause a drop in level in favor of the capital, especially if we take into account that they were thrashed 5-0 by tigers in it Volcano. The Ave has well dominated the rooster, since of his last five duels two have been wins and the rest draws.

In the last five duels there have been three draws, for a victory by side, so we can expect a spectacular duel with a reserved prognosis.