The journalist Oswaldo Arteaga could not contain his tears when talking about his partner during one of the América TV magazine broadcasts.

This February 14, the cameras of “America Today” They toured various points in the capital to find the best places to give various flowers to couples for Valentine’s Day. Reporter Oswaldo Arteaga visited the Mercado de Flores, in the Rímac district, and while asking a vendor for prices, Ethel Pozo reminded him of his wife, Lucía Zelada. The press man revealed that they have been together for more than a decade and are more in love than ever.

When he began to talk about his partner, the journalist began to get excited, making his voice break. “What I am going to do is encourage myself to bring an arrangement to my wife, Lucía, this year we celebrate 11 years of marriage. Surely she is watching right now, I am not romantic, but I want to tell her that I love her with all my heart, ”he said between sobs. “She is the companion of my life and nothing more. I get a little sentimental, Lucia you are my other part, my other half. We are going to share the few hours we have together. You make me cry, ”she added to Ethel Pozo.