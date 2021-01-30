America today returns to the small screen this Monday, February 1. The conductors Ethel Pozo, Janet barboza and Melissa Paredes are already rehearsing for the premiere of the new season of the program that is preparing more than one surprise.

In an interview with You are in all, Ethel Pozo revealed that they will have a fourth partner in driving. The news was confirmed by “Choca” Mandros, who assured that he has “first hand” information.

“I’ll give you a preview: not only are we three, maybe there is someone else. Can you believe it? ”Commented the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

“Nothing that perhaps, Mr. Armando Tafur, although he has not released the name, says that they are going to be accompanied,” replied the television host.

“They have told me that it will not be just a trio of women, but that they will be accompanied by a gentleman,” added ‘Choca’.

On the other hand, Melissa Paredes told how it was the moment when she received the proposal to be the new host of the América TV space.

“I was with the family, as always. And when they call me, I say: ‘No!’ (…). I could not believe it, I was very excited, I gave a cry and I had forgotten that I had another commitment, since I am also on the recordings of Dos Hermanas, “said the model.

