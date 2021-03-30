Women in command premiered its new season this Monday, March 29. In this edition, Maricarmen Marin, Giovanna Valcárcel and Thaís Casalino presented renewed segments and had great guests, although it was not enough for them to beat their direct competition, the program America today, hosted by Melissa Paredes, Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo.

The magazine of America TV received Tilsa Lozano, who spoke about the possibility of marrying her partner, the wrestler Jackson Mora. In addition, it had Mariella Zanetti and Luigui Carbajal as invited panelists. Thanks to this proposal, America today it was ranked as the leader of the rating, with 5.4 rating points, according to IBOPE.

On the other hand, Women in command He welcomed Melissa Klug, George Forsyth and Sebastián Lizarzaburu, who spoke about their private lives and their plans for the future. With this alternative, the entertainment program of Latin it was the second most watched nationally, with 3.9 points.

Conductors of Women in command mourn the death of Dr. Luis Ramos

On Wednesday, March 17, the conductors of Women in command dedicated an emotional tribute to Dr. Luis Ramos Correa, who died of coronavirus. Maricarmen Marín, Giovanna Valcárcel and Thaís Casalino were broken when they remembered who was one of the most frequent panelists in their program.

“He told me: ‘I have a secret, you have sent me greetings for Christmas and on my birthday.’ And I said, ‘How so?’ And it was because Freddy, my dancer, at some point had asked me to say hello to him because he was a fan of cumbia. This is how I will remember you, Enrique, with a smile ”, said the cumbia singer, who was moved to tears.

Women in command, latest news:

