America to the semi-finals of “Women’s Football”

Paris (AFP)

The United States women became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics, beating Japan 1-0 after extra time at the Parc des Princes in the quarter-finals.

Trinity Rodman scored the only goal of the game in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half of extra time.

The United States, winners of four of the seven editions of the competition at the Olympic Games (1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012), will meet Canada or Germany in the next round on Tuesday.

The United States has finished runner-up once, at Sydney 2000.