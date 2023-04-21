US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press conference that US citizens in Sudan should not expect a coordinated evacuation from the country.

“Given the closure of Khartoum Airport and the unstable security situation in the country, the citizens there have to make their own arrangements to stay safe,” he added.

He continued, “We have advised the Americans not to travel to Sudan since August 2021, and the embassy in Khartoum issued a warning bulletin on April 16 regarding an unstable security situation in Khartoum.”

“Our expectations, based on what we have requested from the Sudanese authorities, are to respect and ensure the safety of our diplomatic staff, aid workers and our citizens as well,” Patel said.

And he added, “We are closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and are in constant contact with our allies … and the Pentagon has taken appropriate measures to prepare for any emergency.”

And the US official highlighted that the ministry “is in contact with a few hundred Americans in Sudan who have requested inquiries about the situation and the measures that should be adopted in similar circumstances.”

Earlier in the day, the US State Department announced that at least one American had been killed in Sudan as a result of the fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army.

Yesterday, Thursday, the American “Politco” website, quoting private sources, said that the Pentagon will deploy US forces in my pockets in preparation for a possible mission to evacuate the US embassy staff in the Sudanese capital.