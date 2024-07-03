Mexico City.- André Jardine and his coaching staff will remain at América until 2027.

The Brazilian coach had one year left on his contract, but the Eagles did not waste time and have already extended his contract.

Not bad for a coach who in just one year won two Leagues (Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024), the Campeón de Campeones and the SuperCopa MX.

Jardine has now tied Raúl Cárdenas and Jorge Vieira as the most successful managers in the club’s history, with four titles each. He could go solo if he wins the Leagues Cup or the Campeones Cup, the latter of which will be a single match against Columbus Crew on Wednesday, September 25.

América announced the signing accompanied by a photo in which Jardine himself stands out alongside his assistants Paulo Victor Gomes, Dudu Bressainer and Kako Pérez.

The image also shows the four trophies won by André and company.