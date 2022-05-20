This Thursday at Aztec stadium, Pachuca managed to rescue the 1-1 draw against América, in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The Eagles managed to get ahead through the Chilean Diego Valdesbut the Argentine Nico Ibanez closed the final score.
Knowing that the position in the table benefits the Tuzosthe azulcremas went with everything in front from the first minute, achieving the first danger just at minute 6 when the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo he totally yielded only in the area to the Uruguayan Federico Vinaswho could not beat the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
In the case of the hidalguenses, their first shot on goal William Ochoa came up to 36′ on a free kick taken by Victor Guzmanwhich came into the hands of the captain.
However, again at 40′ the opportunity was given for Coapa’s men to score the first goal, which they did not finish. louis sources put in a big diagonal to Valdes inside the area, who totally alone and with the goal open, flew the ball in an incredible way.
This was about to pay dearly Americasince in the aggregate, a corner kick came, where Luis Chavez He managed to nod to send it directly to humanity from Ochoawho with pure reflection managed to slap the round.
For the complement, things did not change much because the Argentine’s pupils Ferdinand Ortiz They continued to attack, finding their reward at 53′. Chavez lost the ball in midfield with vineyardswho advanced a few meters to take a shot that spat out Ustari and that Valdes He took the opportunity to make it 1-0.
Even with the advantage, the azulcremas were not satisfied and continued looking for the rival goal. At 71′, they made a set-piece play with the Colombian Roger Martinez entering the area, but his shot was very crossed.
The local team would pay dearly for such a failure, since Fernando Navarro came from the bench and a pass from him caused the penalty. navarrito he leaked a ball towards the Colombian Aviles Hurtadowho prevented the departure of Ochoabut in the end he stumbled on the knee of Jorge Sanchez.
The action was reviewed at VAR by the hissing Jorge Perez Duran, who decided to score the maximum penalty. Already in the penalty spot, Ibanez totally fooled Paco Memo to make the score 1-1. Still in the add, Nico he won a header on a corner kick that went wide.
Already at a press conference The Tano assured that his team will win next Sunday in the Hidalgo Stadiumeven though he is aware that the Tuzos they did not lose any game at home in the semester, since they will attack and leave everything on the field.
“I have no doubt that on Sunday we are going to go out to win, we have peace of mind, that confidence that they generate in you during the 90 minutes, in which football takes away or gives you what you deserve, I have no doubt. We have no other result more than winning, if we achieve the two or three, we talk about another result. We are going to generate play, I have no doubt, we have to be intelligent”declared the South American.
“Each coach can say what they want, it’s a very close series, the details are going to prevail in Pachuca. I think that in general, within 90 minutes, América was superior. Winning on Sunday, a nice challenge, winning at someone else’s house and even more so, if they haven’t beaten Pachuca at home. We’re going to go out the same way we went out today, I’ve never seen an America that went out to see what was happening, I know what institution I’m in, I know that America has to be the protagonist “ended.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#América #tied #Pachuca #search #victory #Hidalgo
Leave a Reply