#America Y #Pachuca tied 1-1 in the first leg semi-final #Closure2022held at the Azteca Stadium. The Chilean Diego Valdés opened the scoreboard in favor of the Azulcremas, but the Argentine Nico Ibáñez sealed the tie after converting a penalty.

In the case of the hidalguenses, their first shot on goal William Ochoa came up to 36′ on a free kick taken by Victor Guzmanwhich came into the hands of the captain.

This was about to pay dearly Americasince in the aggregate, a corner kick came, where Luis Chavez He managed to nod to send it directly to humanity from Ochoawho with pure reflection managed to slap the round.

That the referee repeat the penalty in motion that Diego Valdés cold chest misses

Even with the advantage, the azulcremas were not satisfied and continued looking for the rival goal. At 71′, they made a set-piece play with the Colombian Roger Martinez entering the area, but his shot was very crossed.

The action was reviewed at VAR by the hissing Jorge Perez Duran, who decided to score the maximum penalty. Already in the penalty spot, Ibanez totally fooled Paco Memo to make the score 1-1. Still in the add, Nico he won a header on a corner kick that went wide.

WAS NOT! For Oribe Peralta it was not a penalty against Avilés Hurtado.

“I have no doubt that on Sunday we are going to go out to win, we have peace of mind, that confidence that they generate in you during the 90 minutes, in which football takes away or gives you what you deserve, I have no doubt. We have no other result more than winning, if we achieve the two or three, we talk about another result. We are going to generate play, I have no doubt, we have to be intelligent”declared the South American.