Also, Roman Martinez managed to connect a diagonal that was in the direction of an arc, but the Colombian Eddie Segura He managed to get in the way to avoid the fall. In a backlash, the Uruguayan brian rodriguez leaked the ball for the Ghanaian Latif Blessingwho did not take advantage by fanning the round, facilitating everything for the goalkeeper.

The atmosphere that was experienced at SoFi Stadium 😮 The fans took his role as player number 12 very seriously 🙋‍♂️#LAFC #LAGalaxy #Chivas #America pic.twitter.com/15boa6Vw8C – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) August 4, 2022

In the 50′, emilio lara He was nothing away from opening the board when he appeared on the right side and took a low cross shot that was headed for the goal, however, now he appeared fail to say no to those from Coapa and 54′, after a pass from vineyards, Mozumbito he controlled a ball with his chest and then hit it, but the goalkeeper deflected it again.

After the confrontation, the coach of the Eaglesthe Argentinian Ferdinand Ortizindicated that it is important to unify the Liga MX and the MLS, in order to give greater strength to the soccer level, he also spoke about the next duel that he will face in the local league against Bravos de Juárez, hoping to finally get out of the losing streak to return to victory

Alejandro Zendejas’ missed penalty pic.twitter.com/qB7cGBjUSV – Today America Wins (@CF_Ameriica) August 4, 2022

“It’s a repeated phrase, but I always say that we prepare for this calendar that we have. The results in the league do not happen, I’m realistic. I have to look for alternatives and on Sunday against Juárez we will have a new chance to add to the Liga MX, which is what we want. Until September is the next friendly and we will focus on the league.”he added.

WILL CHANGE THE COURSE “We are preparing for this tight schedule. The results in the league are not happening, as a coach I have to look for alternatives”. 🗣: Fernando Ortiz, DT @America club #America #LeaguesCupShowcase2022 pic.twitter.com/OOSWgoxHl0 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) August 4, 2022

“I’m calm with the team’s game, they always play the same, they look for the goal from the front and that gives me peace of mind that the player I join plays the same as those who have been playing. We have to start adding to the league, it’s important. Sunday at home against Juárez is going to be important to get the three points”ended.