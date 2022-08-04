This Wednesday at Leagues Cup ShowcaseAmérica equalized scoreless against Los Angeles F.C. in the sofi stadiumhowever, from the eleven steps they prevailed by a score of 6-5- to fly high on foreign soil, although as expected, the two teams came out with alternative line-ups keeping some headlines.
The Coapa team had the clearest actions, but again they were imprecise when it came to defining. Just two minutes Miguel Layun volleyed a ball that went over the goal, but the local response came at 18′ when the Ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku managed to enter the area to take a low shot that stopped Oscar Jimenez.
Also, Roman Martinez managed to connect a diagonal that was in the direction of an arc, but the Colombian Eddie Segura He managed to get in the way to avoid the fall. In a backlash, the Uruguayan brian rodriguez leaked the ball for the Ghanaian Latif Blessingwho did not take advantage by fanning the round, facilitating everything for the goalkeeper.
For 41′, the Senegalese Mamadou Fall he had received the red card for a strong tackle on the Uruguayan Federico VinasHowever the VAR he rectified it leaving it in yellow. Already in the plugin, Mozumbito reappeared in less than five minutes to step on the rival area and take a low shot that the goalkeeper John McCarthy unemployment.
In the 50′, emilio lara He was nothing away from opening the board when he appeared on the right side and took a low cross shot that was headed for the goal, however, now he appeared fail to say no to those from Coapa and 54′, after a pass from vineyards, Mozumbito he controlled a ball with his chest and then hit it, but the goalkeeper deflected it again.
For penalties, the Ecuadorian Diego Palacios missed his shot Jimenezas well as the Ecuadorian Jose Cifuenteswhile the Mexican Carlos candle, Cal Jenningsthe Spanish Ilie Sanchezthe Welsh Gareth Bale and the Argentine Franco Escobar they were right for LAFC; in the case of Americajust erred Alexander Zendejaswith the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez, Henry Martin, Karel Camposthe Uruguayans jonathan rodriguez Y Sebastian Caceresin addition to Lauraspecifying.
After the confrontation, the coach of the Eaglesthe Argentinian Ferdinand Ortizindicated that it is important to unify the Liga MX and the MLS, in order to give greater strength to the soccer level, he also spoke about the next duel that he will face in the local league against Bravos de Juárez, hoping to finally get out of the losing streak to return to victory
“The truth is that it is very important to unify the leagues regarding this match, which, although it was friendly, was attractive and beautiful. It is the best way to unify the two leagues for important matches. The beautiful stadium, but the bad grass, wavy, in football you play on the grass and it was pretty bad”he declared.
“It’s a repeated phrase, but I always say that we prepare for this calendar that we have. The results in the league do not happen, I’m realistic. I have to look for alternatives and on Sunday against Juárez we will have a new chance to add to the Liga MX, which is what we want. Until September is the next friendly and we will focus on the league.”he added.
Many ask for the exit of the Tano due to the poor results, however, he affirms that he feels calm because he likes the way the team is working, waiting for it to work against the frontiersmen in the Aztec stadium.
“I’m calm with the team’s game, they always play the same, they look for the goal from the front and that gives me peace of mind that the player I join plays the same as those who have been playing. We have to start adding to the league, it’s important. Sunday at home against Juárez is going to be important to get the three points”ended.
