The ideal in a classic is for both teams to always show their best. That the winner does little more than what is fair to win and the defeated does so much that the fans believe that he did not fully deserve to lose.
However, what was experienced tonight in the Santa Úrsula colossus was a total party for the azulcremas of the America and a nightmare for those of the Sacred Flock, who arrived at Azteca with hopes of even winning, and who retired with humiliation like a history book.
América won the national classic 4-0 that took place at the Azteca stadium on Saturday, September 16 at exactly 9:00 p.m. The heroes of the party? All in yellow. But the scorers were Brian Rodríguez, who opened the scoring in the twenty-first minute of the match. Then came the unexpected hero. A certain Diego Váldes who did what he wanted with the Sacred Flock, also known as Chivas.
The first goal of the game for Diego Valdés came in the thirty-seventh minute of the match. The second fell at sixty-five, to seal the 3-0 in favor of América, which would later become 4-0 thanks to Zendejas’ goal at eighty.
Serbian Paunovic’s men arrived in Mexico City with the desire to shine in a classic that ended up making them the ideal victim of a team in which the demands are always at their highest, and even with a weak defense and signings that raise doubts. Their fans won the classic, winning, scoring and enjoying it.
