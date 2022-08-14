Further on, the cream-blue domain continued, unable to find the bow, as Henry Martin he stalked the area at 27′ taking a shot that went over the goal. Zendejas He was one of those who had the most approaches, either to enter the area and send crosses or step on the area, without being able to send the ball to save.

Diego Valdés finishes off after a play by Henry Martín.

SHOUT the Americanist GOAL!#SomosAmerica 🦅🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/VXhkMhk6Cs — Club America (@ClubAmerica) August 14, 2022

The first half continued in the same way and the visit really could have led to a more bulky change, even desperation entered and the Argentine Nicholas Freire made a hard sweep over Zendejas to get the yellow.

Either way, the Eagles hit again through little head. Henry He made a great play covering the ball to later filter the round towards the Uruguayan, who won defensively to define before the goalkeeper came out.

In the end, the good game of Zendejas It led him to get his target to leave the board with a win. Through a throw-in and a taquito pass, the attacker stepped on the area lifting the ball and then sending the ball to save the nets.

“There is no player that has displeased me. From the boys who entered the minute they had to enter. We achieved a victory that we needed because they deserved a victory in this way and more with the Clásico Capitalino, which in my opinion, there is a difference”he expressed.

EXPLOSIVE! BOMBA Martín is still going big, today it was the element that gave the most vertigo and danger to the attack of @America club He generated the first goal and assisted for the second. Is your moment, @HenryMartinM pic.twitter.com/6on8qLlIZP – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 14, 2022

“These are things that can be felt, I said it, I have no doubt about my players, with the rival yes, we played a good game, I have a lot of respect for the rival, América always showed hunger to go out and win. see if it’s Tano’s best game. What’s reflected in your head is reflected on the playing field and that’s very satisfying. As I planned it, it came out, that’s the message that reaches the players”ended.

“What you have in your head is reflected and that is satisfying for a coach. It gives me joy that as I planned it, it came out,” explains Fernando Ortiz about America’s victory against Pumas 📹 @higypop | https://t.co/Fo6yk9aW4q pic.twitter.com/l8bareHMBU – The Hobby (@laaficion) August 14, 2022