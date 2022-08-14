In the Capital Classic of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX, América was totally superior to Pumas and thrashed them 0-3 in the University Olympic Stadiumwith annotations from the Chilean Diego Valdesthe Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez Y Alexander Zendejasto finish with the only undefeated of the semester.
Before ten minutes, the Chilean Valdes took a stomp on the heel by Arthur Ortiz without the referee Adonai Escobedo mark nothing. Later, the Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres was encouraged to try a distant shot at minute 15 so that the goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez intervene with a save.
Further on, the cream-blue domain continued, unable to find the bow, as Henry Martin he stalked the area at 27′ taking a shot that went over the goal. Zendejas He was one of those who had the most approaches, either to enter the area and send crosses or step on the area, without being able to send the ball to save.
The efforts of the Coapa team finally bore fruit at 37′ when the Brazilian Daniel Alves lost the ball, Zendejas touched for The bomb, who spiked the ball that hit the crossbar so that Valdes would push. At 42′ they were close to increasing their advantage when little head he volleyed a ball, but Gonzalez cut in a great way.
The first half continued in the same way and the visit really could have led to a more bulky change, even desperation entered and the Argentine Nicholas Freire made a hard sweep over Zendejas to get the yellow.
At plugin startup, America suffered loss of Caceres due to a muscle problem to give entry to the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez; finally until 53′ came the first shot by National University when the argentinian Edward Salvio outwitted two rivals on the left side taking a center shot that deflected William Ochoa.
Either way, the Eagles hit again through little head. Henry He made a great play covering the ball to later filter the round towards the Uruguayan, who won defensively to define before the goalkeeper came out.
Again Toto He was the one who responded on the part of the auriazules when receiving a filtered pass. When it seemed that he would face an individual duel with Nestor Araujo centered for the brazilian diogobut without disturbing the visiting arch.
In the end, the good game of Zendejas It led him to get his target to leave the board with a win. Through a throw-in and a taquito pass, the attacker stepped on the area lifting the ball and then sending the ball to save the nets.
After the victory of Americathe Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortiz assured that his team went out from the first minute to look for the result, highlighting the performance of his pupils, who have begun to gain confidence after the weak start.
“There is no player that has displeased me. From the boys who entered the minute they had to enter. We achieved a victory that we needed because they deserved a victory in this way and more with the Clásico Capitalino, which in my opinion, there is a difference”he expressed.
“I said it, we needed a week of work because the player is unloaded, he wants to train and prepare for the game. When there is a weekday it is difficult to plan. The player, when observing the details, can see himself on the field of play. Happy for the players, he They deserved a victory like that with the Clasico de la Ciudad”he added.
“These are things that can be felt, I said it, I have no doubt about my players, with the rival yes, we played a good game, I have a lot of respect for the rival, América always showed hunger to go out and win. see if it’s Tano’s best game. What’s reflected in your head is reflected on the playing field and that’s very satisfying. As I planned it, it came out, that’s the message that reaches the players”ended.
