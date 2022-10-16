Club America led by Ferdinand Ortiz qualified for the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, after eliminating the Puebla Strip at the Azteca Stadium by a final score of 5-1, but a global score of 11-2, the annotations were Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Roger Martinez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Miguel Layun and for the sweet potato growers he discounted Maximilian Araujo.
In this way, the azulcrema team will be waiting for their rival, which could be Tigres UANL or Toluca in case they win their respective matches and whoever their opponent is, without a doubt they will be the favorites to consecrate themselves with the championship and add his fourteenth league title.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The team from Coapa reaches the semifinal round with 14 consecutive matches without defeat, with 13 of those matches only wins and only one draw with a balance of 44 goals in favor and only 11 against.
The last defeat of the Eagles was on day 6 of the regular phase against the Panzas Verdes de León as a visitor, in such a way that they will complete more than a month and a half without losing.
Roger Martinez He was the starter and was the author of one of the goals with a great goal from long distance, later, he left the field at minute 73, which was enough to win the recognition as the player of the match.
#América #thrashed #Puebla #aggregate #advanced #semifinals #Apertura
Leave a Reply