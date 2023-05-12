In a press briefing, the officials considered that the Jeddah Declaration represents “the first stage of what we want to achieve in Sudan,” noting that “there will be subsequent talks on what needs to be done in the next stage.”

The following are the highlights of the US State Department officials’ comment on the initial agreement signed between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces:

A more effective mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Sudan has been developed.

– We will use several mechanisms to monitor the ceasefire, some of which are traditional and depend on civil society and activists, while others will rely on modern means such as artificial intelligence and social media.

There will be representatives from both sides of the conflict and the international community in the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

– This mechanism will allow us to document violations of the ceasefire, and thus use it in accountability later.

We had difficult talks with both sides of the conflict in Sudan.

– Saudi Arabia made a great effort to get the two sides of the conflict to meet in Jeddah.

– We contacted several civil society representatives to explain to them the purpose of the Jeddah meetings and the steps that are supposed to follow.

– Among the points that the representatives of civil society wanted was for us to explain to the parties to the conflict the need for them to be part of any future talks.

The principles of the Jeddah Declaration must lead us to a permanent ceasefire.

– We were trying to explain to the parties to the conflict that there are other ways to compete with each other without destroying the country.

We gave recommendations to both sides of the conflict to facilitate the start of humanitarian aid.

All our partners in Africa and the Arab world are concerned about the impact of the conflict in Sudan on its regional environment.

The most prominent items of the advertisement signed in Jeddah

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces stress the need to allow safe passage for humanitarian workers.

Commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan, and the preservation of its unity and territorial integrity.

The interests and safety of the Sudanese people are a major priority.

Protect all private and public facilities in Sudan, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

Adopting simple procedures for all arrangements related to humanitarian relief operations in Sudan.

Compliance with the declaration will not affect the legal, security or political situation of the signatory parties.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces announced their commitment to conducting humanitarian work and meeting the needs of civilians.

The declaration included the army and the Rapid Support Forces affirming their commitment to ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing them with safe passage from areas of hostilities.

The delegations of the army and the Rapid Support Forces held meetings over the course of days, under the auspices of the United States and Saudi Arabia, in the city of Jeddah.

The negotiations between the two sides aimed at reaching a real truce, and allowing the arrival of relief workers and supplies, after repeated declarations of a cease-fire failed to stop the fighting, which left millions trapped in their homes and areas.