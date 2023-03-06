Mexico City.- Last night the Águilas of Club América received a lesson from the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca stadium, precisely one year after suffering their last home defeat against the defending champion of the Mexican League.

With three goals in 30 minutes courtesy of Javier ‘Chofis’ López (4′), Daniel Hernández (10′) and Roberto de la Rosa (29′), the people of Hidalgo achieved a lapidary result for the creams who heard in unison the boos of the more than 40,000 attendees who attended the game on day 10.

The player who lived through a complete nightmare in the Coyoacán City Hall compound was none other than Óscar Jiménez, a goalkeeper who filled the public’s patience from the moment he entered the field. He wanted to win over the fans but again his mistakes condemned him.

After 10′, Miguel Layún joined him when he fell to the grass after Avilés Hurtado’s cut before Pachuca’s second goal. The coach would have given Óscar Jiménez one last chance but after scoring two of the three goals it seems that it is time to get tough.

The next game will be no small thing for Club América after this humiliation. He will visit the Universitario de los Tigres UANL, another of the candidates for the title, that having the best of his Arsenal is what he will have to line up to not see himself inferior again.

América is aware that it will be a duel with a lot of effort, so having Óscar Jiménez in goal will not provide them with much security, so Luis Ángel Malagón must be ready throughout the week in case he receives the starting pass .

We recommend you read

Others who would also be sacrificed for the next duel: Miguel Layún for his poor defense and Leonardo Suárez for his mistake in the first minute. The last decision will be at the discretion of Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz if he does not want to string together two defeats in the Clausura 2023.