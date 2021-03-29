NAfter their meetings last week, the transatlantic partners have a better understanding of where they stand when they start over after four years of Trump. President Biden was connected to the meeting of the European Council, his Foreign Minister Blinken took part in the talks among NATO partners. Kindnesses were exchanged, common ground conjured up, principles affirmed; For example, the obligation to provide assistance under Article 5 of the Alliance or standing together in systems competition with the autocracies of the world.

But the Europeans, and especially the Germans, are now seeing more clearly where there are continuities that have outlasted the change of government in Washington, and where the revitalized community is reaching its limits. On the one hand, there was the ongoing dispute about Nord Stream 2. The Biden government also doesn’t believe in the essentially Russian-German energy policy project.

The tone is more moderate than in the past four years, and the criticism is similar: the Kremlin uses the proceeds from gas exports to finance its military modernization and aggression; with the lines he weakens Eastern European countries, he undermines the energy independence of Europe. Sanctions against companies that are involved in the construction of the line are still on the table in Washington, especially since Congress has nothing to do with the project across parties.





The second issue on which both sides are not reading entirely from the same page concerns China. And then it was the Chancellor who poured some water into the transatlantic wine. Merkel emphasized the partnership of values. But that does not mean that everyone agrees on all points. She spoke out in favor of a “European policy on China” – on this issue there was “no identity” with America: “That is perfectly clear.” That was Merkel’s reply to the criticism that the EU was still before the change of government in Washington and, despite all warnings, concluded the investment agreement with China.

Is the team line-up not so clear in the system competition after all? European citizens would prefer to stay out of such a conflict anyway. The EU foreign affairs representative Borrell recently put it this way: “We do not want an eternal rivalry with China, we do not want a new cold war.”

After all, Foreign Minister Blinken had let the European partners know that the United States would not force its allies with regard to China to vote “us against them”. There is no question that China threatens “our collective security and prosperity” and seeks to undermine the rules of the international system and “our common values”. But that doesn’t mean that countries can’t work with China where they can. Blinken mentioned climate change and health. Both fields are inevitably imposed.

He could of course also have named the economy. Because this field is as close to Europeans as it is to America’s Asia-Pacific partners, as is climate protection. According to the EU statistical office Eurostat, China overtook the United States as the EU’s most important trading partner last year. While the EU’s trade with the “rest” of the world declined in the first year of the corona pandemic, both exports to China and imports from there increased. Germany is the dominant actor: It handled 48 percent of the EU’s trade with China; France was far behind with exports of less than nine percent. It is no different in the Asia-Pacific region. The most important economic partner for Japan and Australia, and Washington’s key partners in the region, is China.

“Complex relations with China” – what does that mean?

This orientation towards the Chinese market – in other words: the growing dependence on it – has an impact on politics; and not only when China punishes alleged insubordination with boycotts. But it is not a sure-fire success to include partners in a solid coalition against China. Blinken acknowledged this in Brussels in that he said Washington knew that our allies “have complex relations with China.”

It is this complexity that ultimately speaks against considerations of a comprehensive, not just selective economic decoupling from China and against the formation of economic blocs – and thus also makes a new cold war less plausible. Political scientists Richard Haass and Charles Kupchan argue that the United States, China and the rest of the world could not completely decouple from each other if their economies, financial markets and supply chains were “irreversibly” tied together.

Thomas Christensen, who teaches international politics at Columbia University, also considers the “new cold war” to be a chimera: the globalized world cannot easily be divided into two separate blocks; Moreover, America and China did not field two antagonistic alliance systems, including proxy wars, as Washington and Moscow would have done at the time. Christensen also warns in an article in the magazine “Foreign Affairs” that the Biden government should not force its partners to choose between America and China.

But what does that mean in practice? According to the investment agreement, the Europeans have decided in favor of greater integration with China. At the same time, they are imposing sanctions on Chinese officials. It is obvious: democracies and autocracies compete between systems in which there can be no neutrality. It is clear which team the Europeans play in.