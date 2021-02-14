Coronavirus cases in the United States increased by 0.3%, to reach 27.5 million infections.

The death toll in the country also increased to 482,933 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The national increase in cases was less than the average daily increase of 0.4% last week.

California recorded the largest number of confirmed cases, at 3.77 million cases, an increase of 0.3% over the same period yesterday.

Ohio recorded the largest number of deaths in the United States, with 1,302 people dying during the past 24 hours.