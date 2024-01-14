The possible signing of the stellar Chilean midfielder Arturo vidal for him Cali America keeps the football country in suspense.

This week the fate of the operation, which amounts to 2 million dollars (about 7.8 billion pesos), must be decided.

What Vidal asked for

Tulio Gomez, America's largest shareholder, confirmed to TIME the figures that are handled.

“The negotiation has not been easy. We are talking about a high-profile player who has played for big and powerful teams, but we can't get crazy. We have to be rational and know how far the blanket goes,” said Gómez.

The leader confirmed that Cerveza Aguila and Burguer King are the firms that have already sponsored the club to hire Vidal.

“Between the two of us we already have $600,000. “We are looking for another sponsor who can give us 250 million pesos a month,” he assured. As it is, it is a sponsorship for 3,000 million pesos (about 760,000 dollars more).

“We can't go crazy. We have to be rational and know how far the blanket goes. The operation amounts to about 2 million dollars with all the bells and whistles, plus a house, armored car and bodyguards,” he revealed.

One more claim…

Gómez once again complained about the money that Colombian teams receive for television rights.

“Colombian football is very poor. For television rights we receive a million dollars annually, while, for exampleAlianza Lima (from Peru) receives five million and the Mexican clubs, 25 million or more,” he said.

Given the reports that today is the definitive day to define the signing of Vidal, Gómez warned: “Not necessarily: business cannot be pressured.”

