🚨❌🦅 CONFIRMED. America terminates Juan Otero’s contract.

In a unique move in Mexican football, Otero has rescinded his contract with América to join Sporting Gijón, owned by Orlegi.

The same ones that involve Alan Cervantes in America.

DETAILS. @365scoresMX https://t.co/IOMboFOoaj

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 9, 2024