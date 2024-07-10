In the Santiago Baños era, there have been some very notable signings for América, although the director has also been in charge of signing several of the worst reinforcements in the history of the eagles. One of the players who has contributed the least to the team from Coapa is the Colombian Juan Otero, who arrived from Santos for a figure of around 4 million dollars and was only on the roster for three or four months, from which he will now be cut.
As we have reported on 90min, América has been considering terminating Otero’s contract for weeks after not having any offers for the winger, and no one has accepted him as a bargaining chip. That being the case, the 15-time Liga MX champion club has cut Juan’s contract 100 percent, who is no longer the responsibility of those from the Coapa nest and finds a place among the free agents of the summer.
After his split with America, Orlegi will welcome back Otero so that the winger can return to Sporting Gijon in Spain’s second division. Although it is not an exchange or a part payment, the company that also owns Santos will appreciate the gesture of the Eagles to release Otero to sign him for free, freeing up Alan Cervantes, a desire of Jardine for his team’s midfield and who now more than ever, is close to the nest.
