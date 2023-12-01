America Television It carried out its 2024 pre-sale in style and it was possible to find out what the new programs and series will be that will try to enter the homes of all Peruvian families. There are important names that will lead these new segments. Here we tell you about next year’s surprises.

The actors of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ made the guests of the América TV 2024 pre-sale laugh with a funny imitation of the Maldini and the Gonzales. The presentation was part of the evening’s entertainment in which the news of the channel’s programming was shown.

YOU CAN SEE: Will it compete with ‘The Great Chef’? América TV announced a new cooking show: find out what it will be about

What are the new América Televisión programs?

These television programs and soap operas will be led by some established characters in the Peruvian environment. In the 2024 pre-sale, it has not been reported if ‘This is war’ will continue to air on channel 4.

‘Your name and mine’

This series will premiere in style on the América Televisión signal. The plot is based on the life of the late Johnny Orosco, leader of the group Néctar.

‘Super Ada’

This second series will star Maricarmen Marín, ‘the Little Princess’. It is not yet known in which month it will be released or the schedule of said programming.

‘The Other Concha’

This series will star the always charismatic Tula Rodríguez.

‘Consume Peru’

This program is aimed at all entrepreneurs and will be led by the popular Carloncho.

‘Password’

Bruno Pinasco will be in charge of this competition program.

‘In the table’

This program has been loud on social networks and it is thought that it will air to compete with ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. ‘Choca’ Mandros and Verónica Linares will be driving.

#América #Televisión #announces #programs #celebrities