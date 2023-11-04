The Tuzos de Pachuca are not even the shadow of what they were months ago when the club won the Liga MX title. The reality is that the squad has been disassembled from head to toe, in part due to the complex relationship that many players on the team had with the Uruguayan coach, Guillermo Almada. Now they have options to at least sneak into the repechage zone, they depend on themselves, but the closing of the tournament will not be easy.
Of that super version of Pachuca, the only key piece that remains right now is Erick Sánchez, who by far is the best player that Almada has in the field right now. However, everything indicates that sooner rather than later, the Tuzos midfielder will leave the club’s ranks, the ‘little guy’ affirms that his intention is to make the jump to Europe, however, his real options of changing airs are within Mexico.
According to information from W Deportes, Emilio Azcárraga wants the Mexican quality of the Mexican National Team to join América by 2024, which is why the owner of the eagles is already moving chips with Grupo Pachuca so that the movement is closed and Expectations, at least among managers, are high. The source also assures that in addition to the team from the country’s capital, Los Tigres de la UANL, they also want to finalize the arrival of Sánchez, however, they are today behind the leader of the Liga MX.
#America #takes #steps #Erick #Sánchez #Tigres #enter #fight